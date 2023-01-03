Concerts, variety highlight Waco's spring entertainment calendar

It’s not quite the wedding adage of something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue, but entertainment on the horizon for spring does find variety and a mix of the new and familiar.

Among the familiar are return visits by Texas singer-songwriter Lyle Lovett, this time at the Waco Hippodrome on Feb. 11, and Christian contemporary singer-songwriting legend Steven Curtis Chapman, also at the Hippodrome on March 3.

Broadway actress and singer Kelli O’Hara will perform with the Waco Symphony Orchestra on April 20. The WSO also will feature an visually innovative concert on Jan. 19 featuring the Grand Canyon photography of Nicholas Bardonnay and candidates for the orchestra’s music director position will conduct concerts this spring.

Author, scholar and PBS host (“Finding Your Roots”) Henry Louis Gates comes to Baylor University on March 13 as this year’s Beall-Russell Lecture speaker. The Waco Family and Faith International Film Festival, held Feb. 2-4 at multiple locations, will bring a musical guest in the person of Los Angeles-based Latin/funk rock band Ozomatli, which performs Feb. 1 at the Carleen Bright Arboretum’s Pavilion Event Center.

Texas country fans will see frequent Waco performers Cody Canada and William Clark Green back at The Backyard, on Feb. 4 and March 10 respectively, while blues-rock guitarist Eric Gales takes the Backyard stage on March 10.

Country, rock and pop fans can take walks down multiple memory lanes with several tribute bands on the schedule: Dave Halston’s “Sinatra Experience” on Jan. 14; Bennie Wheels’ Johnny Cash tribute on March 15; an Allman Brothers Band tribute on March 4 followed by a Mötley Crüe one a week later on March 11; a KISS tribute on June 16; and two Eagles tribute shows, one on April 22 at The Backyard and an “Ultimate Eagles Experience” May 5 at the Waco Hippodrome. The Halston and Wheels shows are at the Waco Hippodrome with the rock tributes at the Backyard.

For classical music fans, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church will go the full Handel with a performance of the complete “Messiah” on April 30. Haydn’s the marquee name for the Central Texas Choral Society’s May 21 Waco concert with his “Te Deum No. 2 in C,” “Missa in Angustiis” and, courtesy of the Bluebonnet Philharmonic Orchestra, Symphony No. 104.

Baylor Opera Theatre will stage Gilbert and Sullivan’s “Patience” Feb. 2-5. Waco theaters will be busy as well, with highlights including Baylor Theatre’s musical “Once” Feb. 22-26 and Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors” April 25-30; McLennan Theatre’s musical “The Addams Family” Feb. 23-25; and Waco Civic Theatre’s children’s double-feature of “Annie Jr.” and “Newsies Jr.” Jan. 26-29, the Mahalia Jackson tribute “How I Got Over” Feb. 9-12 and the Jimmy Buffett-flavored “Escape To Margaritaville” May 5-21.

Conventioneers of the pop culture type have three to sample this spring, the Rogue Con creators convention on Jan. 20-22, ATG Expo on Jan. 21-22 and the Central Texas Comic Con April 29-30.

The Mayborn Museum will close its family-friendly touring exhibit “DC Super Heroes” on Jan. 29, following it with the in-house “Cardboard Craze” Feb. 11-April 2 and another cartoon-inspired exhibit, “Scooby-Doo! Mansion Mayhem” beginning April 22.