Country bands, musicians raise funds for James Hand scholarship at MCC

In his years with Hand, McGlothlin played gigs with the singer-songwriter in New York City, Boston, Chicago and the National Folklife Festival as well as regular Austin gigs and the occasional show around West at places like Mynar’s Bar and the Ross Country Store.

Hand leaned on his guitarist to help steer a show with his drummer the one who made sure Hand had guitar picks, a guitar strap and cables, he recalled.

Hand recorded seven albums in his career, but refused to cut his connection to his hometown of West, where he and his parents had grown up, to broaden his touring reach. Even when he played in Austin, Hand insisted on driving home to West after the show, McGlothlin recalled.

Hand’s rich voice and way of communicating emotion in his performance and his songs made for some magical nights at places like Austin’s Saxon Pub or the Continental Club, his drummer remembered. Austin musician Charley Crockett was so impressed with his songs that he recorded an album of them, “10 for Slim,” last summer.

“We miss him a lot. He left behind some amazing music,” McGlothlin said.