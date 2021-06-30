Country bands, musicians raise funds for James Hand scholarship at MCC

Friends and family of West country singer-songwriter James “Slim” Hand will pay tribute to his music and legacy by paying it forward for younger musicians: a McLennan Community College scholarship in his name for a music student.
A concert to raise funds for that scholarship will take place starting at 2 p.m. Saturday at Coach Hurt’s Crossroads, 1476 Ross Road, with a multiband lineup featuring Austin performer Dale Watson and Hand’s former band members, playing as the James Handlers.
Hand, who died June 8, 2020, at the age of 67, performed country music for much of his life, winning attention from fans and fellow musicians for his compelling honky-tonk songs, a baritone voice that recalled Hank Williams and a presence that communicated the emotions of his songs.
A mix of Waco-area and Austin musicians will perform at Saturday’s fundraiser with a lineup that includes Ron Barber and the Creekside Republic, the Nick Dennard Band, Ethan Smith and the Dirt Road Rebellion, Mack Abernathy and Ben Arnold, The Frauleins, Donna Beckham, Cedryl Ballou, Colton Hawkins and Jody Dvorak, Ben Rendek, the Dustin Terral Band and Ryan Roberts.
The fundraiser, organized by Coach Hurt’s Crossroads owner David Hurtado, also will include both a silent and audible auction.
The James Handlers — guitarists Chris McElrath and Grady Pinkerton, fiddler and guitarist Beth Chrisman, bassist Vic Gerard and drummer John “Skillet” McGlothlin — will play an hourlong set to close the evening. It’s the first time they’ve played as a band since Hand’s death, said McGlothlin, who played with Hand for 13 years.
In his years with Hand, McGlothlin played gigs with the singer-songwriter in New York City, Boston, Chicago and the National Folklife Festival as well as regular Austin gigs and the occasional show around West at places like Mynar’s Bar and the Ross Country Store.
Hand leaned on his guitarist to help steer a show with his drummer the one who made sure Hand had guitar picks, a guitar strap and cables, he recalled.
Hand recorded seven albums in his career, but refused to cut his connection to his hometown of West, where he and his parents had grown up, to broaden his touring reach. Even when he played in Austin, Hand insisted on driving home to West after the show, McGlothlin recalled.
Hand’s rich voice and way of communicating emotion in his performance and his songs made for some magical nights at places like Austin’s Saxon Pub or the Continental Club, his drummer remembered. Austin musician Charley Crockett was so impressed with his songs that he recorded an album of them, “10 for Slim,” last summer.
“We miss him a lot. He left behind some amazing music,” McGlothlin said.
MCC Foundation will manage the James Hand music scholarship, which when fully funded at $20,000 will provide an annual $1,000 scholarship for a MCC music student, with preference given to one from West. A $1,000 scholarship will go a long way for an MCC student, noted the foundation’s director Kim Patterson.
The foundation presently manages music scholarships named for David Hibbard, former head of MCC’s commercial music program, and Calvin Kilgo, a former audio technology student. The latter was started by Kilgo’s parents after his death and a July 24 fundraiser at the VFW post in Elm Mott will go toward funding that scholarship, Patterson said.
“It’s a really beautiful way to keep those folks’ memories alive,” she said of the endowed scholarships.