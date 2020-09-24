Deep in the Heart Film Festival opens for Waco-rooted online run

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The fourth annual Deep in the Heart Film Festival moves from the big screen to the small one this year, with COVID-19 precautions and protocols driving the event from its home at the Waco Hippodrome to a virtual one online and split over two weekends.

For festival founders and organizers Samuel Thomas and Louis Hunter, the challenge was how to preserve the festival’s essence — emphases of storytelling, short films, Waco-rooted products and film-friendly conversations — in a new format that separated viewers.

Up until last month, planners had hoped to hold their festival at the Hippodrome, shifting its date from August to mid-September, but a midsummer COVID-19 surge in the community forced them to go online for safety’s sake.

Film fans get to see the result beginning Thursday when online viewing opens up and the festival’s schedule of livestreamed discussion and panels begins.

Thomas said the retooled festival, titled as Deep in the Heart Film Festival: At Home Edition, is an example of the creative thinking that filmmakers often have to employ when on-the-ground circumstances force changes in filming schedules and plans.