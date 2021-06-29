Fireworks, New Orleans jazz enliven return of Fourth on Brazos

The sky above McLane Stadium will be star-spangled — OK, maybe flare- and rocket-spangled — again Sunday night with the return of Fourth on the Brazos after a COVID-19 hiatus last year.
Fireworks fans will see a little more this year with fireworks provider Pyrotecnico firing a show of 20 to 25 minutes, longer than its shows at the 2019 Fourth on the Brazos and Waco Wonderland that year.
Jonathan Cook, the city parks and recreation director, said the extra dose of fireworks is a way of acknowledging what area residents missed last year when the annual city event was cancelled. “It was one of the toughest events that we canceled. There was no doubt our community missed July 4 and the fireworks,” he said. “And we have gotten a great response for the fireworks coming back.”
More than fireworks will be back on Sunday night. New Orleans’ Dirty Dozen Brass Band will play, beginning at 7:30 p.m., and the Waco Community Band will return to its tradition of patriotic music before and during the fireworks. Nearly a dozen food trucks also will sell food and drink at Touchdown Alley.
City planners originally considered a fireworks-only event to a socially-distanced audience this year, but the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions several months ago allowed the event to broaden.
It’s not a full return to past Fourths on the Brazos. There won’t be an organized children’s activities and the corn dog eating contest is still on hold. Food truck lines will observe social distancing and there are more hand sanitizer pumps and portable toilets on the premises, Cook said.
Roger Lewis, baritone saxophonist and leader of the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, said he’s never played in Waco before and he’s counting the days. “It will be a whole lot of fun. It will be a whole of music that will make you want to jump out of your skin,” he said in a phone interview from his home in New Orleans. After a year of the band being sidelined due to COVID-19 shutdowns and canceled concerts, the group’s performance calendar is starting to add dates. “Now we’re beginning to play all the time. Things are opening up and people are hungry to play the music,” he said.
The Dirty Dozen Brass Band’s mix of jazz, pop, funk, blues and more, a distillation of New Orleans’ rich musical stew, fits in with the celebration of America. “(Jazz) is the true American art form. New Orleans is the birthplace of jazz,” Lewis said, adding as an aside, “I didn’t live in that time, but that’s what I heard.”
The saxophonist has been with the band since its formation in 1976, although at the time he was playing in Fats Domino’s band. The brass band has taken him around the world, but he calls New Orleans home. “There’s no place like this place. In New Orleans, you can move as fast or as slow as you like.”
The pandemic slowdown gave the band a chance to work on and record new material for its first record since 2012 and Waco audiences may get a taste of those new songs. “We’ll see what kind of reaction we get from you guys,” he laughed.
In August, the New Orleans brass band will join the Doobie Brothers in the veteran pop-rock band’s national tour. It’ll mean a slightly different audience for the band, but that’s a good thing, Lewis said. “It helps us reinvent ourselves,” he explained, noting that past tours and collaborations have featured the likes of the Black Crowes, Widespread Panic, Buckwheat Zydeco, Elvis Costello and the Neville Brothers.
All Waco audiences have to do is come out on Sunday night. “Just relax and enjoy. We got music for your mind, body and soul,” Lewis said. “I can’t wait.”
Gates at Touchdown Alley open at 6 p.m. with recorded music at 7 and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band at approximately 7:30 p.m. Coolers with drinks and snacks are permitted, but not glass bottles and containers.
Cook advised attendees should come early and allow extra time to navigate their way to McLane Stadium given road construction on Interstate 35, University Parks Drive and Fifth Street. “Don’t wait until it starts getting dark,” he said.
Other community Fourth of July activities this weekend include:
A reading of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution’s Bill of Rights at noon Friday on the McLennan County Courthouse steps by the McLennan County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association.
Woodway will hold a Fourth of July parade on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at Crossroads Fellowship Church, 405 Estates Drive.
St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 305 N. 30th St., will have a carillon concert of patriotic music, “Let Freedom Ring,” at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The annual Fourth of July Field of Flags at Williams Creek Baptist Church, 12525 Elk Road (corner of U.S. Highway 84 and F.M. 939), will have a flag display ceremony from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday with a hot dog lunch and ice cream at 1 p.m.
The Castle Heights neighborhood Fourth of July parade will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday.