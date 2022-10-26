Halloween, Dia de los Muertos make for Waco treat-filled weekend

Halloween Monday isn’t a holiday, but Halloween buffs, event planners and general partiers are treating the weekend like a holiday weekend, filling it with all sorts of Halloween and Dia de los Muertos activities.

Here’s an overview of the event-crammed weekend, with the awareness of many non-Halloween concerts, plays and other public get-togethers that aren’t included.

Moody mortuary

“Sitting Up With the Dead,” 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and 11 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday, McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; $15 and $20.

Historic Waco moves “Sitting Up With the Dead,” its seasonal look at Victorian-era burial customs and practices, to the McCulloch House Friday and Saturday, expanding the activities in the process. Friday night will feature Twilight Tours of the house from 7 to 9:30 p.m. with onsite vendors, tarot card reading and hands-on activities such as funeral card design (very Victorian) and creation of “ectoplasm” (contemporary kids’ playable “slime”).

The hours and mood shift on Saturday with Candlelight Tours from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. and illumination provided by (electric) candles. No ghosts are promised, but one can always imagine. Tickets are $15 for Friday, $20 for Saturday,

Super-sized trick-or-treating

Costumed kids can take advantage of trick-or-treating opportunities this weekend and Monday at various locations and neighborhoods. The ruler of Halloween night trick-or-treatery, with the main emphasis on treatery, may be Colcord Avenue in the Sanger Heights neighborhood, whose annual celebration and candy draws nearly 1,000 people.

The street will be blocked from 2100 to 2500 Colcord from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday for pedestrian safety. Representatives from several community organizations will be present with free popcorn, water and Gatorade available.

Halloween scenes

Skellington Curiosities Halloween Ball, 8 p.m. Saturday, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.; $10 in advance at skellingtoncuriosities.com, $20 at the door.

Howloween Bash, Humane Society of Central Texas, 7:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; $200.

Dia de los Muertos

12th annual Traveling Ofrenda, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday through Nov. 3, corner of Dallas and Tyler Streets.

Waco artist Rocio Ramirez-Landoll’s elaborate community ofrendas continue to expand and draw bigger audiences with their celebrations of Mexican culture and loved ones who’ve died. This year’s ofrenda, the 12th annual, will see the debut of “Viva la Vida,” six life-sized mariachi players, created by Ramirez-Landoll and fellow artist Diana Torres over nine months with a Texas Folklife grant.

The opening day of the ofrenda celebration will feature folk dancing by Norma Torres at 6:30 p.m and an outdoor screening of the animated family film “Coco” at 7 p.m., weather permitting.

Dia de los Muertos Parade and Festival, 4 p.m. Saturday beginning at University Parks Drive and continuing to the festival at Indian Spring Park. The festival will close at 11 p.m.

Last year’s Dia de los Muertos parade in downtown Waco debuted to a response that surprised even its organizers, and this year’s parade and festival promise to be even bigger. Parade organizer Julie Cervantes said 45 organizations will have representatives participating which could add up to nearly 1,000 people.

The parade will run about an hour, ending up at the festival at Indian Spring Park, which will feature approximately 60 vendors, food trucks, live music from four bands, children’s activities and dancing.

Spooky (and thoughtful) tales

Analog Waco, 8 p.m. Thursday, Revival Eastside Eatery, 704 Elm Ave.

The stories are original and from the heart for the periodic Analog Waco, which will present a Dia de los Muertos edition Thursday night.

Spookies & S’mores, 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.; free.

The Heart of Texas Storytellers Guild combines (somewhat) scary stories with treats in “Spookies & S’mores” Saturday night at the Good Neighbor House on Colcord.

Haunted houses

American Scream House, Thursday through Monday, 14656 N. Interstate 35 near Elm Mott; $25, $35 VIP.

New ownership has taken over the former Museum of Horrors haunted house near Elm Mott and the late-night shrieks there will continue through Halloween night. Hours are 7:30 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, 7:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sunday and Monday.

“Fright Night at the Rite,” 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Lee Lockwood Library & Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $5, free for those 5 years and younger.

The haunts are kid-sized at the family-friendly “Fright Night at the Rite,” with performances by Waco Children’s Theatre at 6 and 8 p.m., a bounce house, costume contest and concessions.

Scared Sober Haunted House, 6:30-10 p.m. Thursday-Monday, 412 McKeen St.; $10 suggested donation for Sunshine Recovery House.

Horror (and cult) movies

“Nosferatu” with live accompaniment by the Midway High School Orchestra, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Midway High School theater, 8200 Mars Drive; $10.

The Midway High School Orchestra continues a long-running tradition of playing a live accompaniment to the silent 1922 vampire movie “Nosferatu.” The full orchestra performs on Thursday night while a smaller ensemble will take the show on the road Friday to Clifton, playing two screenings at 6 and 8 p.m. at the Cliftext Theatre, 306 W. Fifth St.; $10.

“The Phantom of the Opera” with live organ accompaniment by Jim Pitts, 6 p.m. Saturday, Palace Theatre, 133 Heritage Way, Marlin; $15, available at the door or online at palacetheatremarlin.com.

Veteran organist Jim Pitts will improvise a live soundtrack to the silent 1925 horror movie “The Phantom of the Opera,” performing on a restored 1927 Robert Morton theater organ in a nod to the golden age of silent movies and theater organs.

The screening, a fundraiser for the Palace Theatre, takes place in a movie theater built the same year that “Phantom” was released.

“Rocky Horror Picture Show” shadowcast, 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Waco Civic Theatre, 1519 Lake Air Drive; $7, prop bags $10, online at wacocivictheatre.com.

It’s not so much an accompaniment as an interpretative amplification to the action onscreen, but whatever it is has become a Halloween season tradition for Waco Civic Theatre members. This year’s version moves from the Waco Hippodrome to WCT with actors leading the audience in dialogue, motion, prop throwing and, at the appropriate time, the Transylvania “Time Warp.”