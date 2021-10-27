Happy Halloweekend, Waco: Dia de los Muertos, more events crowd local schedule

Movies

"It felt the right time to do something new and this summer seemed to be the opportunity to do so," said Benson, who took advantage of a COVID-19 slowed summer to compose a soundtrack to the horror movie in public domain. Students not only will perform the soundtrack live and in costumes, but several redubbed lines from the movie. "It's a pretty dumb movie to begin with and we turned the dumb up to 11," he said.