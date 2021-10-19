Historic Waco, Armstrong Browning present Victorian mourning customs

Embalming also often took place in the home with a mortician or funeral director bringing his embalming equipment.

Spiritualism, the belief that the spirits of the dead lived after them and could communicate with the living, also was in vogue in the 19th century and this weekend’s “Sitting Up With the Dead” will feature two practices of the time, a ouija board reading on Friday night and a tarot card reading on Saturday. Hillsboro funeral director James Fine will talk about funeral and embalming practices both nights.

Admission is $10 for Friday, $20 for Saturday.

In connection with the HWF event, the Armstrong Browning Library is showing Victorian-era artifacts on mourning and funerals in its “And It Was All Black: Victorian Stages of Grief” in the library’s Hankamer Treasure Room.

Graduate assistant Katrina Gallegos, who assembled the collection with library curator Laura French, said Queen Victoria, who wore black in mourning for the rest of her life after the death of her husband, Prince Albert, set many of the social traditions of her time, from white replacing yellow or lavender as a bridal color, to black after a loved one’s death.

The library’s collection features black-bordered stationery, a ticket to the funeral of poet laureate Alfred, Lord Tennyson, and a photograph of poet Robert Browning taken after his death. The latter was an example of the new technology of the day, photography, becoming a tradition, Gallegos said. Upper- and middle-class families, the ones with means to afford a photograph, often posed with the dead family member, often flanked with elaborate floral displays, for a final picture.

