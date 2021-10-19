Historic Waco, Armstrong Browning present Victorian mourning customs

October and Halloween bring thoughts of the dead, hauntings and spirits from beyond. They also form the subject — at least with a Victorian-era flavoring — for weekend events by the Historic Waco Foundation and an exhibit at Baylor University’s Armstrong Browning Library.
Historic Waco Foundation will look at Victorian-era mourning traditions, burial customs and spiritualism as practiced in Waco in the 19th century with a return of its “Sitting Up With the Dead” event at the McCulloch House on Friday and Saturday nights.
The event, split into a Twilight Tour on Friday and a Candlelight Tour on Saturday, demonstrates burial customs from the 1800s. Katherine Kiesling, a HWF intern and Baylor University museum studies graduate student, said the death of a family member often started a series of practices that were part of the day’s social custom.
Bodies remained at home for viewing by family and friends rather than at a funeral home, usually in the house’s parlor, and in the first day or two after death, someone would stay overnight with the body in its coffin to make sure the deceased was, well, deceased. “They wanted to make sure the dead was truly dead,” Kiesling said.
Mirrors and paintings often were draped with black fabric and all clocks were stopped. Family members also would start to wear black clothing in mourning, white if a child had died. Wearing mourning clothes in public might go on for days for a widow, with black clothing gradually replaced with somber shades of mauve or maroon.
Embalming also often took place in the home with a mortician or funeral director bringing his embalming equipment.
Spiritualism, the belief that the spirits of the dead lived after them and could communicate with the living, also was in vogue in the 19th century and this weekend’s “Sitting Up With the Dead” will feature two practices of the time, a ouija board reading on Friday night and a tarot card reading on Saturday. Hillsboro funeral director James Fine will talk about funeral and embalming practices both nights.
Admission is $10 for Friday, $20 for Saturday.
In connection with the HWF event, the Armstrong Browning Library is showing Victorian-era artifacts on mourning and funerals in its “And It Was All Black: Victorian Stages of Grief” in the library’s Hankamer Treasure Room.
Graduate assistant Katrina Gallegos, who assembled the collection with library curator Laura French, said Queen Victoria, who wore black in mourning for the rest of her life after the death of her husband, Prince Albert, set many of the social traditions of her time, from white replacing yellow or lavender as a bridal color, to black after a loved one’s death.
The library’s collection features black-bordered stationery, a ticket to the funeral of poet laureate Alfred, Lord Tennyson, and a photograph of poet Robert Browning taken after his death. The latter was an example of the new technology of the day, photography, becoming a tradition, Gallegos said. Upper- and middle-class families, the ones with means to afford a photograph, often posed with the dead family member, often flanked with elaborate floral displays, for a final picture.