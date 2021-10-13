Homecoming coming home: Annual Baylor event brings activities back

This time, it’s Homecoming that’s coming home.

Baylor University’s annual Homecoming, nearly a week of activities that reunite graduates, present students, faculty and Baylor fans, will feel more like its familiar self this weekend with the return of traditional events such as a home football game, a parade through downtown, music performances and an on-campus pep rally and bonfire.

COVID-19 concerns last year disrupted Homecoming as tens of thousands had known it. No home game at McLane Stadium. No Saturday morning parade through downtown, although three floats did get displayed on campus. The Friday night pep rally moved to McLane Stadium with fireworks substituting for a flaming bonfire. In-person performances by winning University Sing acts for Pigskin Revue and communal singing of praise songs and hymns at Singspiration both moved online.

Thanks to COVID-19 vaccinations, a sustained low rate of new cases at Baylor and declining community case rates, all those Homecoming events will return to their face-to-face experiences, with an occasional tweak.