HOT Fair & Rodeo back with full offerings

Nashville-based, but Mississippi-bred, Jameson Rodgers makes his Waco debut at 10 p.m. Saturday night, riding the momentum from his second No. 1 hit, “Cold Beer Calling My Name,” and his current Cold Beer Calling My Name Tour.

Rodgers, who answered a few questions via email before his Saturday arrival, is anticipating the show.

“I’m really looking forward to giving the crowd a great show and leaving everything on stage. I just released my debut album, ‘Bet You’re From a Small Town,’ so we’ve got new songs in the set list that I’m excited to play. Might also need to check out some Texas barbecue while I’m in town,” he said.

Rodgers was one of the writers behind “Cold Beer Calling My Name” and while he can’t predict what songs have No. 1 potential, sometimes there’s a feeling that one might stand out. “You can never really predict what will happen to it once it’s out in the world. But sometimes you do get a sense that you’ve got something really special, and of course having a song go No. 1 is just an indescribable feeling you never get used to,” he said.