Austin honky-tonker Jake Penrod will join The James Handlers, the longtime backing band for the late West singer-songwriter James Hand, in a benefit from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Mynar's Bar, 121 E. Oak St., West.

The benefit will raise funds for a McLennan Community College scholarship in Hand's name. Hand, an acclaimed songwriter with seven albums to his credit, died June 8, 2020.