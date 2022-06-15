July's Deep in the Heart Film Festival to emphasize filmmaking, Waco

Waco film fans will get another healthy dose of short films and feature films from around the world next month at the sixth annual Deep in the Heart Film Festival, with a renewed emphasis on Waco as a filmmaking location.

This year’s festival, held at the Waco Hippodrome July 21-24, will showcase 109 shorts and five feature films, including the premiere of “A Place Among the Dead” by Juliet Landau (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”).

For festival founders and Waco filmmakers Samuel Z.P. Thomas and Louis Hunter, this year’s festival continues the rebound from two years altered by pandemic disruptions. They received nearly 600 submissions from which this year’s entries were selected, a sign the festival is earning positive name recognition in a crowded film festival circuit.

This year’s submissions leaned more on science fiction and fantasy escapist fare, Hunter said, and a surprising number dealt with sex, relationships, gender identity and roles, leading to a new subject among the short film blocks that make up the heart of the festival, “Let’s Talk About Sex.”

Still strong are the festival’s selections in horror, one of the better attended blocks from year to year. “We find Waco loves its horror films,” Thomas said. Waco’s support in that genre aided the selection of “A Place Among the Dead” as a highlighted feature following the film shorts segment on opening night. Rounding out this year’s features are the documentary on independent brewing “One Pint at a Time,” “The Sisters Karras” and “Home Body.” Another documentary feature, “Catwalk 2: The Comeback Cats,” about competitive cat shows, will round out the festival.

This year’s festival will emphasize Waco as a film location with a “Waco Is Made for Movies” campaign created by Waco artists Will Suarez, Blanca Estefania and Skcoobaveli Trevino, complete with movie posters.

There’s also a New Screenplay Grant awarded to the winner of the festival’s screenplay writing contest, which includes four nights of hotel stays, $2,500 in local film incentives, and a camera and lighting package to encourage the winner to film a script in Waco.

Films will be screened in the Hippodrome’s main theater space with panel discussions and other activities held nearby in downtown Waco.

VIP tickets are presently on sale online at the festival’s webpage with individual tickets going on sale once the festival film thematic blocks are set.

