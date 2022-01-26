 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kid-friendly "Dinosaur Train" exhibit opens Saturday at Mayborn Museum
Kid-friendly "Dinosaur Train" exhibit opens Saturday at Mayborn Museum

Dinosaur Train

Mayborn Museum technician Gene Johnson puts the wheels on the Dinosaur Train for the touring exhibit that opens Saturday at the museum.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

The touring exhibit “Dinosaur Train” opens a three-month run at the Mayborn Museum on Saturday.

“Dinosaur Train,” based on the Jim Henson Company children’s public television series, teaches basic concepts about dinosaurs such as diet, size and appearance through an imaginary train trip linking learning stations. Hands-on activities include dinosaur modeling, dance and a fossil dig.

A costumed “Dinosaur Train” host Buddy Rex will meet kids at the exhibit on Saturday. “Dinosaur Train” is geared to families with children up to nine years of age.

Museum hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $10, $9 for senior adults and $8 for children.

