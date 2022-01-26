Kid-friendly "Dinosaur Train" exhibit opens Saturday at Mayborn Museum

The touring exhibit “Dinosaur Train” opens a three-month run at the Mayborn Museum on Saturday.
“Dinosaur Train,” based on the Jim Henson Company children’s public television series, teaches basic concepts about dinosaurs such as diet, size and appearance through an imaginary train trip linking learning stations. Hands-on activities include dinosaur modeling, dance and a fossil dig.
A costumed “Dinosaur Train” host Buddy Rex will meet kids at the exhibit on Saturday. “Dinosaur Train” is geared to families with children up to nine years of age.
Museum hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $10, $9 for senior adults and $8 for children.
