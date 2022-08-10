Marty Stuart extending, preserving country tradition as he arrives in Waco

Country music icon Marty Stuart brings his Fabulous Superlatives Band to Waco Friday and the visit will trigger thoughts of the past and future.

The past arrives in his memory of his first visit to Waco more than four decades ago when he was a 14-year-old mandolin whiz playing with Lester Flatt’s band. The bluegrass band came to Waco to record gospel music for Word Music, then the Waco-based leader in Christian music and publishing.

The future comes — and actually he’s already seen it on previous visits to Waco — in realizing the commercial and economic impact of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia empire, whose seeds were planted with the start of their television series “Fixer Upper.”

For Stuart, 63, laboring to realize his Marty Stuart Congress of Country Music in his hometown of Philadelphia, Mississippi, the city changes spurred by Magnolia demonstrate what he argues his Congress can do for Philadelphia.

“The power of television brought the whole world to Waco,” he said in a recent phone interview during a tour stop in Virginia. “Look what happens when the right thing happens.”

Stuart’s dream of preserving the heritage of country music while seeking to continue it by encouraging young talent puts walls and a roof on what the veteran musician has done in person throughout his career: praise and promote country music’s history while providing a hand up for young musicians willing to invest their talent into country’s future.

In large part, that’s how Stuart started, first as a precocious guitarist and mandolinist performing with the Sullivan Family, then later Lester Flatt’s band. Watching and absorbing how the seasoned musicians in Flatt’s band approached their craft and careers proved an invaluable education, he said. “I learned from the master architects of country,” he said.

Eventually, Stuart stepped out on his own, launching a solo career in the 1980s and 1990s and becoming a fixture on country radio with his 1991 duet with Travis Tritt, “The Whiskey Ain’t Working,” hitting No. 2 on country charts. Stuart’s infectious mix of country, rockabilly, rock ’n’ roll and bluegrass earned him five Grammy Awards and admission to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Over time, Stuart’s instrumental virtuosity and charismatic showmanship combined with a deepening appreciation of country music’s legacy, some of which he learned firsthand. He became a spokesman for the music and was a featured personality in Ken Burns’ acclaimed 2019 documentary series “Country Music.”

His extensive collection of country memorabilia, in the neighborhood of 20,000 items, will form the core of the Congress that he and his wife Connie have worked to establish, with live music and education complementing the history contained in the center. “It’s not only the preservation of country music, but passing it on. We want it to be a place (for young musicians) to develop and be themselves, where they can nourish and cultivate their creative side.”

Waco audiences can experience the live side of Stuart’s music and legacy in Friday’s Hippodrome show, which will blend Stuart’s hits, the instrumental flair of his Superlatives (guitarist Kenny Vaughan, bassist Chris Scruggs and drummer Harry Stinson) and standards from country’s rich history.

“I’m looking forward to playing (Waco). I know the town and how the town responds,” he said.