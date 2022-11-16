 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

McLennan Theatre's ‘Gods of Comedy’ brings laughs down to earth

  • 0
MCC theater

Greek gods Dionysus (Brendan Phipps, left) and Thalia (Laney Norris) provide classics professor Daphne (Reanna Fornash) inspiration in her quest to recover an ancient manuscript in the McLennan Theatre comedy “The Gods of Comedy” opening on Thursday.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

In his 2019 “The Gods of Comedy,” playwright Ken Ludwig asks the question few ask these days: What would happen if ancient Greek gods visited an American college campus?

His answers, of course, come in the form of laughs from what a typical Ludwig comedy provides: colorful personalities, mistaken identities, comic situations spiraling out of control and, occasionally, stage farce.

Those comic answers, too, make up most of the reasons McLennan Theatre is tapping “The Gods of Comedy” for four performances beginning Thursday night.

The comedy imagines two college professors of the classics at a momentous, well, moment. Ralph Sargent (CJ Martin) has discovered the manuscript to Euripides’ lost play “Andromeda,” the sort of thing that can make an academic career, fortuitously found in the college library. His colleague Daphne (Reanna Fornash) is thrilled, then promptly misplaces it. Horrified, she calls on the gods for help — a harmless turn of phrase, unless one happens to be wearing an ancient Greek medallion at the time.

People are also reading…

The Greek gods Dionysus (Brendan Phipps) and Thalia (Laney Norris) promptly materialize and let’s just say that neither provide the rational help one might get from, say, Athena or Apollo. “It’s a very silly premise,” admitted McLennan Community College theater professor and and play director Kelly Parker.

The god of wine and pleasure (Dionysus) and the muse of comedy (Thalia) find unexpected delight in college activities such as eating and sports. They’re also bumblers when it comes to divine powers.

It’s the sort of audience-pleasing stage work that Ludwig shows off in his plays “Lend Me a Tenor,” “Moon Over Buffalo,” “Baskerville,” “The Beaux’ Stratagem” and “The Three Musketeers,” the latter two performed by McLennan Theatre in recent years.

“It’s verbal and witty and there’s some physical comedy, too,” Parker said.

The 10-person company opens its four-performance run on Thursday at MCC’s Music & Theatre Arts building.

An opening on Broadway typically applies to a new show starting its run, but a museum about Broadway is celebrating its opening this week.

"The Gods of Comedy"

By McLennan Theatre

Performances: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at McLennan Community College's Music & Theatre Arts building.

Tickets: $10 and $8. Call 299-8200 for ticket information.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What's Trending

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert