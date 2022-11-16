McLennan Theatre's ‘Gods of Comedy’ brings laughs down to earth

In his 2019 “The Gods of Comedy,” playwright Ken Ludwig asks the question few ask these days: What would happen if ancient Greek gods visited an American college campus?

His answers, of course, come in the form of laughs from what a typical Ludwig comedy provides: colorful personalities, mistaken identities, comic situations spiraling out of control and, occasionally, stage farce.

Those comic answers, too, make up most of the reasons McLennan Theatre is tapping “The Gods of Comedy” for four performances beginning Thursday night.

The comedy imagines two college professors of the classics at a momentous, well, moment. Ralph Sargent (CJ Martin) has discovered the manuscript to Euripides’ lost play “Andromeda,” the sort of thing that can make an academic career, fortuitously found in the college library. His colleague Daphne (Reanna Fornash) is thrilled, then promptly misplaces it. Horrified, she calls on the gods for help — a harmless turn of phrase, unless one happens to be wearing an ancient Greek medallion at the time.

The Greek gods Dionysus (Brendan Phipps) and Thalia (Laney Norris) promptly materialize and let’s just say that neither provide the rational help one might get from, say, Athena or Apollo. “It’s a very silly premise,” admitted McLennan Community College theater professor and and play director Kelly Parker.

The god of wine and pleasure (Dionysus) and the muse of comedy (Thalia) find unexpected delight in college activities such as eating and sports. They’re also bumblers when it comes to divine powers.

It’s the sort of audience-pleasing stage work that Ludwig shows off in his plays “Lend Me a Tenor,” “Moon Over Buffalo,” “Baskerville,” “The Beaux’ Stratagem” and “The Three Musketeers,” the latter two performed by McLennan Theatre in recent years.

“It’s verbal and witty and there’s some physical comedy, too,” Parker said.

The 10-person company opens its four-performance run on Thursday at MCC’s Music & Theatre Arts building.