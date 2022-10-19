Morning football shifts Baylor Homecoming parade

The Baylor University faithful are back in town this week for the annual Homecoming celebration, but they may need an extra cup of coffee to see them through this year.

An 11 a.m. kickoff time for the Saturday game between the Bears and the Kansas Jayhawks at McLane Stadium will force an earlier step-off time for the Homecoming parade.

Earlier as in 7 a.m.

For those who can keep their eyes open early on a Saturday, they’ll see a slightly longer parade than last year’s version, with 15 floats and nearly as many balloons, 14 of them. The parade starts at Eighth Street and Austin Avenue and will follow the same route as last year, turning right on Fourth Street and continuing under the Interstate 35 bridge. There’s a short dogleg on Dutton Avenue to Fifth Street and the Baylor campus.

The homebound crowd can watch the proceedings at approximately 7:30 a.m. on KCEN-TV with streaming video on kcentv.com, KCEN’s Facebook page and Baylor’s official Facebook page.

Other popular Homecoming events include:

The annual Mass Meeting where freshmen are introduced to the Story of the Immortal Ten, the 10 students killed in a 1927 bus-train accident, starting at 9 p.m. Thursday at the Ferrell Center.

Pigskin Revue, a reprise of winning acts from last year’s University Sing, has performances Thursday through Saturday at Waco Hall, but — another Baylor tradition — all performances are sold out.

Baylor Extravaganza, held on campus at Fountain Mall, provides a mix of carnival games, family activities and food truck offerings beginning at 6 p.m. Friday. It’s punctuated by the annual pep rally at 9 p.m. with a bonfire following at 9:45 p.m.

Singspiration, billed as the Baylor alumni’s Homecoming worship service, starts at 7 p.m. at Seventh & James Baptist Church, 602 James Ave., with the Baylor Religious Hour Choir and Baylor A Cappella Choir among the music leaders.

Baylor’s Phi Beta Sigma National Pan-Hellenic Council chapters will present the Royal & Pure Homecoming Stroll-Off, a stepping contest, at 7 p.m. Friday at the Bill Daniel Student Center.