Music & More guide for Aug. 13

Editor’s note: Due to changing COVID-19 protection measures, events and dates may change. Check with the sponsoring venue before attending.
Concerts
Stoney LaRue with Cody Hibbard (acoustic), 7 p.m. Thursday, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; six-person tables $150 at outhousetickets.com.
Casey Donahew (acoustic), 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $30.
CANCELED: “Double Trouble” — A Tribute to Elvis, 6 p.m. Aug. 15, Palace Theatre, 133 Heritage Row, Marlin; $25.
Chris Colston, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $12.
CANCELED: tobyMac, 7 p.m. Aug. 19, Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton; via TicketMaster.
Upcoming
Sam Riggs with Michael Carubelli, 6 p.m. Aug. 20, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; six-person tables $100 at outhousetickets.com.
Shane Smith and the Saints with Ghost Dance Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 21, Bare Bones BBQ, 4305 S. State Highway 36, Gatesville; $17 adults, $20 under age 21, $44 VIP.
Aaron Watson, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; sold out.
RESCHEDULED (TBD): Ray Wylie Hubbard, Aug. 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
David Adam Byrnes, 9 p.m. Aug. 22, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Josh Ward with Carson Jeffrey, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; six-person tables $100 at outhousetickets.com.
CANCELED: Steve Treviño (stand-up comedy), 7 p.m. Aug. 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30-$45.
Roger Creager, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
CANCELED: Elvis: The Concert Years with Al Joslin and doo-wop group Shake, Rattle, and Roll, 7 p.m. Aug. 29, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $40-$20.
William Clark Green and Colby Keeling (acoustic), 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; sold out.
Back in Black, AC/DC tribute, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 29, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
CANCELED: Chad Cooke Band, 10 p.m. Aug. 29, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
CANCELED: Jukebox Rock, 7 p.m. Sept. 4, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$20.
Mike & the Moonpies, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Giovannie & the Hired Guns with Dylan Wheeler, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 5, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $15.
Jason James, 9 p.m. Sept. 5, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
CANCELED: John Conlee, 7 p.m. Sept. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69-$19.
Kody West, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 11, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Josh Grider, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 12, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Tracy Byrd, 6 p.m. Sept. 17, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; $25 per couple, tickets at etix.com.
Gary P. Nunn, 8-11 p.m. Sept. 19, The Grain Drafthouse & Eatery, 110 S. Bell St., Hamilton.
Curtis Grimes, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Dirty River Boys with Clint Allen Janisch Band, 7 p.m. Sept. 26, Bare Bones BBQ, 4305 S. State Highway 36, Gatesville; $17 adults, $20 under age 21, $44 VIP.
Ozark Jubilee: Stars of the Grand Ole Opry, 5 p.m. Sept. 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $46-$19.
John Michael Montgomery, 7 p.m. Oct. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $80-$40.
RESCHEDULED (TBD): Whiskey Myers Street Party with Grant Gilbert, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $35.
2nd annual Rockin’ for Youth concert with tribute bands Back in Black and Infinite Journey, fundraiser for Clements Boys and Girls Club in Killeen, 5 p.m. Oct. 10, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; $15 in advance at outhousetickets.com, $20 at the door, ages 12 and under free.
John Mark McMillan with The Gray Havens and Strahan, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25.
Sawyer Brown, 7 p.m. Oct. 22, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$19.
Sean McConnell, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 22, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Ben and Noel Haggard, 7 p.m. Nov. 5, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$39.
Steve Wariner, 7 p.m. Nov. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99-$39.
Bryan & Katie Torwalt, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 29, 2021, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.
Local bands
Sky Zito & Moontide, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 7-10:30 p.m. Friday, Southern Roots Brewery, 217 N. Eighth St.
Martian Folk, 7 p.m. Friday, Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Alexis McLaughlin and Eddie Pruett, 9 p.m. Friday, O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple.
Sam Lee Grona & Kyle Piland, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Dustin Terral, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road, Belton.
Landon Dodd, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor; $20 cover, BYOB.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Taqueria Mexicano Grill No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road.
Upcoming
CaCean Ballou and the Dirty Crawfish, Classie Ballou birthday celebration, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 21, The Minnow at Lake Waco Marina, 3201 Overflow Road.
Dustin Terral & Lost Heart Highway, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22, The Minnow at Lake Waco Marina, 3201 Overflow Road.
Dustin Brown & The Now with High Water Gamble, 9 p.m. Aug. 22, O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple.
Scratch 3, 6-9 p.m. Aug. 28, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Billy and The Blue Lights with Blue Collar Natives, 9 p.m. Aug. 28, O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 29, The Minnow at Lake Waco Marina, 3201 Overflow Road.
The Chancers (Irish music), 9 p.m. Aug. 29, O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple.
Mack Abernathy, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2, Taqueria Mexicano Grill No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road.
Kenneth Parker, 6 p.m. Sept. 11 Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Kenny Orts, 9 p.m. Sept. 12, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor; $20 cover, now BYOB.
Towne Adams Band, 9 p.m. Sept. 12, O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple.
CaCean Ballou and the Dirty Crawfish, 7-9 p.m. Sept. 4, Slow Rise Slice House, 7608 Woodway Drive.
Sam Lee Grona & Kyle Piland, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 3, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
On stage
“Matilda: The Musical,” Vive Les Arts, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Vive Les Arts, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen; $20, $18, $15.
Storybook Variety Hour, 8 p.m. Aug. 21-23, Waco Civic Theatre (outdoor stage), 1517 Lake Air Drive; $5 individuals, $10 families up to 6. Bring blanket or mat to sit on.
Art
“Cade Kegerreis: Devolved — Unity Through Evolution, Diversity and Connection,” through Sept. 26, Cultivate 7twelve. Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: noon-7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.
“Works by Jay McMillen, Julie Pitman, Mark Kieran, Susan Sistrunk and George Giddens,” Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. By appointment. 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. Call 733-9478.
Local arts online
HOT Poets Society, monthly Zoom meeting, 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday. More information at @HOTpoetssociety on Facebook.
Mayborn Museum, Baylor University. Interactive Mayborn Connect programs for instructors and youth leaders Tuesday afternoons and Fridays; $95. Connect preview, 2 p.m. Friday.
Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University. Online exhibits on Japanese woodcuts, work by Fine Arts students: baylor.edu/ martinmuseum
Historic Waco Foundation, 810 S. Fourth St. “HWF From Home” features video home tours, children’s activities, history resources (including Waco history and buildings bingo games).
Deep In The Heart Film Festival, Sept. 24-29: deepintheheartff.com.
Etc.
Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Kickoff Luncheon, featuring Dave Aranda, John Morris and Austin Thomas, virtual event, noon- 1 p.m. Thursday; $20. Call 757-5611 or ahaygood@wacochamber.com.
McLennan County Mud Fest (monster truck show), 7-11 p.m. Aug. 29, Riesel Lions Club, 1270 E. Frederick St., Riesel; $20, $10 children 5-12, free for 4 and younger, $10 cooler fee. Gates open 5 p.m.
Teddy Bear Picnic, Historic Waco Foundation, 2 p.m. Sept. 13, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
CANCELED: An Evening with C.S. Lewis, with David Payne, 7 p.m. Sept. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55.
CANCELED: ”Anomaly: The Magic of Robby Bennett,” 7 p.m. Sept. 25, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $75-$25.
“Walking Tales,” Heart Of Texas Storytelling Guild, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 17, Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. Fifth St.; free.
Museums/Zoo
Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $12 for adults, $11 for seniors, $9 for children 3-12, children 2 and younger, free.
Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Admission: $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for children 6-12, children 5 and younger, free.
Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St. Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-5:30 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 for adults; $8 for seniors, educators, military; $6 students; children 4 and younger, free.
Historic Waco Foundation house tours, East Terrace, 100 Mill St., and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 812 S. Fourth St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5.
Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $5, $4 seniors, military, students, $3 kids through sixth grade. Pop-up programs at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. daily.
Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1108 S. University Parks drive. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $6 college students; $4 students ages 6-18; children 5 and under free.
Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $7, $6 seniors/students, $5 children 2-12. Touring exhibit “Paw Patrol Adventure Play” open in the Anding Traveling Exhibit Gallery.
Movies
Playing this week at the Waco Hippodrome are “The Empire Strikes Back,” “Uncle Buck,” “They Live,” “E.T.” and ”The Goonies.”
At The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St., are “The Sandlot” and “Gladiator” at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
“Frozen 2” screens at The Exchange Event Center, 300 S. Jefferson Ave. in McGregor, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $5, including popcorn, water and coloring pages.
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!