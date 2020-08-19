Music & More guide for Aug. 20

Editor’s note: Due to changing COVID-19 protection measures, events and dates may change. Check with the sponsoring venue before attending.
Concerts
Sam Riggs with Michael Carubelli, 6 p.m. Thursday, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; six-person tables $100 at outhousetickets.com.
Shane Smith and the Saints with Ghost Dance Band, 7 p.m. Friday, Bare Bones BBQ, 4305 S. State Highway 36, Gatesville; $17 adults, $20 under age 21, $44 VIP.
Aaron Watson with Michael Carubelli, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; tables of 6 available at $35 per person.
RESCHEDULED (TBD): Ray Wylie Hubbard, Aug. 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
CANCELED: David Adam Byrnes, 9 p.m. Aug. 22, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Stoney LaRue with Jon Stark, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $33.
Upcoming
Josh Ward with Carson Jeffrey, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; six-person tables $100 at outhousetickets.com.
CANCELED: Steve Treviño (stand-up comedy), 7 p.m. Aug. 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30-$45.
Roger Creager, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
CANCELED: Elvis: The Concert Years with Al Joslin and doo-wop group Shake, Rattle, and Roll, 7 p.m. Aug. 29, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $40-$20.
William Clark Green and Colby Keeling (acoustic), 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; six-person tables $100 at outhousetickets.com.
Back in Black, AC/DC tribute, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 29, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Randall King with Hayden Haddock, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 29, Bare Bones BBQ, 4305 S. State Highway 36, Gatesville; $17 adults, $20 under age 21, $44 VIP.
CANCELED: Chad Cooke Band, 10 p.m. Aug. 29, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
CANCELED: Jukebox Rock, 7 p.m. Sept. 4, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$20.
Mike & the Moonpies, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Giovannie & the Hired Guns with Dylan Wheeler, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 5, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $15.
Jason James, 9 p.m. Sept. 5, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
CANCELED: John Conlee, 7 p.m. Sept. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69-$19.
Kody West, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 11, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Josh Grider, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 12, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Tracy Byrd, 8 p.m. Sept. 17, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; $25 per couple, tickets at etix.com.
Gary P. Nunn, 8-11 p.m. Sept. 19, The Grain Drafthouse & Eatery, 110 S. Bell St., Hamilton.
Curtis Grimes, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Sam Riggs, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 25, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Dirty River Boys with Clint Allen Janisch Band, 7 p.m. Sept. 26, Bare Bones BBQ, 4305 S. State Highway 36, Gatesville; $17 adults, $20 under age 21, $44 VIP.
Ozark Jubilee: Stars of the Grand Ole Opry, 5 p.m. Sept. 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $46-$19.
John Michael Montgomery, 7 p.m. Oct. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $80-$40.
RESCHEDULED (TBA): Whiskey Myers Street Party with Grant Gilbert, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $35.
Chris Tomlin Drive-In Concert, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2, First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 N. Ritchie Road; $100 per car, $150 for preferred parking, available online at eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit Restoration Gateway.
2nd annual Rockin’ for Youth concert with tribute bands Back in Black and Infinite Journey, fundraiser for Clements Boys and Girls Club in Killeen, 5 p.m. Oct. 10, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; $15 in advance at outhousetickets.com, $20 at the door, ages 12 and under free.
John Mark McMillan with The Gray Havens and Strahan, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25.
Sawyer Brown, 7 p.m. Oct. 22, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$19.
Sean McConnell, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 22, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Ben and Noel Haggard, 7 p.m. Nov. 5, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$39.
Steve Wariner, 7 p.m. Nov. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99-$39.
Cody Johnson with Josh Abbott Band and Cory Morrow, 6:45 p.m. Nov. 21, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $30 general admission, box seats $25-$35.
Bryan & Katie Torwalt, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 29, 2021, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.
Local bands
Johnny Joe Ramos, 9 p.m. Thursday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
The Storm’s I, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
The Union Revival, Amplify Waco Music Series, 7-9 p.m. Friday, Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Wrongway Jackson with Robert Crenwelge, 7 p.m. Friday, The Tipsy Lion, 128 N. Main St., West.
CaCean Ballou and the Dirty Crawfish, Classie Ballou birthday celebration, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, The Minnow at Lake Waco Marina, 3201 Overflow Road.
Martian Folk, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Friday, 308 Tavern, 207 E. Commerce, Leroy.
Beth Lee & The Breakups, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Charlie Weyler, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple.
Alexis McLaughlin, 7 p.m. Saturday, Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Jayme Wade, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, Yellow Dog Saloon, 4156 Third St., Walnut Springs.
Dustin Terral & Lost Heart Highway, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, The Minnow at Lake Waco Marina, 3201 Overflow Road.
Mike Stanley, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Ready Brew, 214 N. Main St., West.
KCD Band with Caleb Stanislaw, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Central Avenue Bistro, 312 N. Central Ave., Cameron.
Can’t Hardly Playboyz, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor; $25 cover, now BYOB.
Steve Dansby, 9 p.m. Saturday, 308 Tavern, 207 E. Commerce, Leroy.
Dustin Brown & The Now with High Water Gamble, 9 p.m. Saturday, O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple.
Jonna Mae, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Taqueria Mexicano Grill No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road.
Upcoming
Scratch 3, 6-9 p.m. Aug. 28, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Billy and The Blue Lights with Blue Collar Natives, 9 p.m. Aug. 28, O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple.
Frank Exum (solo guitar), 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 29, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave.
TJ Bell, 6-9 p.m. Aug. 29, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 29, The Minnow at Lake Waco Marina, 3201 Overflow Road.
Dueling Pianos with Mark Johnson and Katie Clasen, 7:45 p.m. Aug. 29, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.
Embree Crossing, 9 p.m. Aug. 29, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor; $25 cover, now BYOB.
The Chancers (Irish music), 9 p.m. Aug. 29, O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple.
Mack Abernathy, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2, Taqueria Mexicano Grill No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road.
Justin Kemp, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 4, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
CaCean Ballou and the Dirty Crawfish, 7-9 p.m. Sept. 4, Slow Rise Slice House, 7608 Woodway Drive.
Smokinmaxx, 7 p.m. Sept. 4, Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton.
David Johnson, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 4, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Another Band of Gypsies, 9 p.m. Sept. 4, O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple.
Martian Folk, 7 p.m. Sept. 5, Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Branded Heart, 9 p.m. Sept. 5, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor; $25 cover, now BYOB.
Jonna Mae with Morgan Lee Powers, 9 p.m. Sept. 5, O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple.
Kenneth Parker, 6 p.m. Sept. 11, Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Britton Pyeatt, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 11, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Martian Folk, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 12, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Kenny Orts, 9 p.m. Sept. 12, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor; $25 cover, now BYOB.
Towne Adams Band, 9 p.m. Sept. 12, O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple.
Jo James, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 18, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
The Storm’s I, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 19, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Josh Evetts Band, 9 p.m. Sept. 19, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor; $25 cover, now BYOB.
Justin Kemp, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 25, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Jonna Mae, 7-9 p.m. Sept. 25, Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Voodoo & Moonshine, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 26, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Cherokee Rose, 9 p.m. Sept. 26, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor; $25 cover, now BYOB.
Sam Lee Grona & Kyle Piland, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 3, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
On stage
Storybook Waco Variety Hour, 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Waco Civic Theatre (outdoor stage), 1517 Lake Air Drive; $5 individuals, $10 families up to 6. Friday’s show is sold out. Bring blanket or mat to sit on.
Steve Treviño (stand-up comedy), 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9 and 10, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $30.
Art
“Cade Kegerreis: Devolved — Unity Through Evolution, Diversity and Connection,” through Sept. 26, Cultivate 7twelve. Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: noon-7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.
Uptown Art Walk, with live music by Frank Exum, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 29, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave.
Local arts online
Waco’s Got Talent, 8 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 21: Keep Waco Loud on Facebook Live.
Mayborn Museum, Baylor University. Interactive Mayborn Connect programs for instructors and youth leaders Tuesday afternoons and Fridays; $95.
Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University. Online exhibits on Japanese woodcuts, work by Fine Arts students: baylor.edu/martinmuseum
Historic Waco Foundation, 810 S. Fourth St. “HWF From Home” features video home tours, children’s activities, history resources (including Waco history and buildings bingo games).
Deep In The Heart Film Festival, Sept. 24-29: deepintheheartff.com.
Etc.
Eastside Market One-Year Anniversary, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, next to Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.
Record Store Day, Aug. 29, Spin Connection, 3703 Franklin Ave.
McLennan County Mud Fest (monster truck show), 7-11 p.m. Aug. 29, Riesel Lions Club, 1270 E. Frederick St., Riesel; $20, $10 children 5-12, free for 4 and younger, $10 cooler fee. Gates open 5 p.m.
Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour, Professional Bull Riders series, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11-12 and 18-19, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $15-$150, available online at extracoeventscenter.com.
Teddy Bear Picnic, Historic Waco Foundation, 2 p.m. Sept. 13, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
One HOT Rodeo, 7 p.m. Oct. 10-11 and 15-17, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd. One HOT Bullfight, 7 p.m. Oct. 18.
CANCELED: An Evening with C.S. Lewis, with David Payne, 7 p.m. Sept. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55.
CANCELED: ”Anomaly: The Magic of Robby Bennett,” 7 p.m. Sept. 25, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $75-$25.
“Walking Tales,” Heart Of Texas Storytelling Guild, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 17, Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. Fifth St.; free.
Museums/Zoo
Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $12 for adults, $11 for seniors, $9 for children 3-12, children 2 and younger, free.
Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Admission: $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for children 6-12, children 5 and younger, free.
Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St. Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-5:30 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 for adults; $8 for seniors, educators, military; $6 students; children 4 and younger, free.
Historic Waco Foundation house tours, East Terrace, 100 Mill St., and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 812 S. Fourth St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5.
Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $5, $4 seniors, military, students, $3 kids through sixth grade. Pop-up programs at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. daily.
Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1108 S. University Parks drive. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: $8 adults, $7 seniors, $6 college students, $4 students,ages 6-18;children 5 and younger free.
Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $7, $6 seniors/students, $5 children 2-12. Touring exhibit “Paw Patrol Adventure Play” open in the Anding Traveling Exhibit Gallery.
Movies
Playing Thursday the Waco Hippodrome are “The Breakfast Club,” “The Never Ending Story,” “The Goonies,” “Back to the Future” and “Jaws.”
Opening Friday are “Unhinged,” “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” “Inception” and “Back to the Future II.”
Classic Movie Series with 94.5 FM and the Waco Hippodrome, “Harlem Nights,” 7 p.m. Sept. 1, Waco Hippodrome Theatre, 724 Austin Ave. ”Love and Basketball,” Sept. 8. “Boyz N The Hood,” Sept. 15. “House Party,” Sept. 22. “Set It Off,” Sept. 29.
“Trolls World Tour” screens at The Exchange Event Center, 300 S. Jefferson Ave. in McGregor, at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10. Tickets are $5, including popcorn, water, coloring pages.
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.
