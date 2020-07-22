Music & More guide for July 23

Editor’s note: Due to changing COVID-19 protection measures, events and dates may change. Check with the sponsoring venue before attending.
Concerts
Back in Black AC/DC tribute with Scratch 3, 6 p.m. Thursday, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; free, $10 under 21.
Mike Ryan, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
CANCELED: Tracy Lawrence with Jake Worthington, fundraiser for Fellowship Christian Athletes, 6 p.m. July 24, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; $25 in advance at outhousetickets.com, $30 at the door, ages 12 and under free.
Upcoming
The Spazmatics, 6 p.m. July 30, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; free, $10 under 21.
Pecos and the Rooftops, 8:30 p.m. July 31, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Jason Custer Band, July 31, O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple.
Dirty River Boys with Clint Allen Janisch Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 1, Bare Bones BBQ, 4305 S. State Highway 36, Gatesville; $17 adults, $20 under age 21.
Cory Morrow with John Dempsy, 6 p.m. Aug. 6, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; free, $10 under 21.
CANCELED: Golden Sounds of the Platters Tribute, 7 p.m. Aug. 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Josh Weathers, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 8, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Rick Trevino with Damon Curtis, 6 p.m. Aug. 13, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; free, $10 under 21.
CANCELED: “Double Trouble” — A Tribute to Elvis, 6 p.m. Aug. 15, Palace Theatre, 133 Heritage Row, Marlin; $25.
CANCELED: tobyMac, 7 p.m. Aug. 19, Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton; via TicketMaster.
Sam Riggs with Michael Carubelli, 6 p.m. Aug. 20, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; free, $10 under 21.
RESCHEDULED, new date TBD: Ray Wylie Hubbard, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
David Adam Byrnes, 9 p.m. Aug. 22, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Josh Ward with Carson Jeffrey, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; free, $10 under 21.
Steve Treviño, 7 p.m. Aug. 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30-$45.
Roger Creager, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
CANCELED: Elvis: The Concert Years with Al Joslin and doo-wop group Shake, Rattle, and Roll, 7 p.m. Aug. 29, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $40-$20.
Chad Cooke Band, 10 p.m. Aug. 29, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
CANCELED: Jukebox Rock, 7 p.m. Sept. 4, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$20.
Jason James, 9 p.m. Sept. 5, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
John Conlee, 7 p.m. Sept. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69-$19.
Gary P. Nunn, 8-11 p.m. Sept. 19, The Grain Drafthouse & Eatery, 110 S. Bell St., Hamilton.
Curtis Grimes, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Ozark Jubilee: Stars of the Grand Ole Opry, 5 p.m. Sept. 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $46-$19.
John Michael Montgomery, 7 p.m. Oct. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $80-$40.
Whiskey Myers Street Party with Grant Gilbert, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $35.
2nd annual Rockin’ for Youth concert with tribute bands Back in Black and Infinite Journey, fundraiser for Clements Boys and Girls Club in Killeen, 5 p.m. Oct. 10, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; $15 in advance at outhousetickets.com, $20 at the door, ages 12 and under free.
John Mark McMillan with The Gray Havens and Strahan, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25.
Sawyer Brown, 7 p.m. Oct. 22, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$19.
Sean McConnell, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 22, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Ben and Noel Haggard, 7 p.m. Nov. 5, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$39.
Steve Wariner, 7 p.m. Nov. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99-$39.
Bryan & Katie Torwalt, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 29, 2021, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.
Local bands
Michael Saldana and Alexis McLaughlin, 7 p.m. Thursday, Tradinghouse Bar & Grill, 4553 Lake Felton Parkway.
Dustin Terral, 7 p.m. Thursday, Ben Hur, 1225 F.M. 3395, Groesbeck.
Martian Folk, 7 p.m. Friday, Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado.
Alexis McLaughlin, 7 p.m. Friday, Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Bubba Haze, Darrell Ray, Los Roachez and Burn the Wicked, Waco Fosters Love fundraiser, 2-7 p.m. Saturday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $30.
Dustin Terral, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road, Belton.
Martian Folk, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Dueling Pianos with Danny Smith and Mark Johnson, 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Chris Perez, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Ready Brew, 214 N. Main St., West.
Sloppy Joe, 8 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $5.
Dustin Terral and Michael Saldana, 3 p.m. Sunday, Playdium Pool, 200 Playdium Drive, West.
Upcoming
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 6-9 p.m. July 31, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
David Johnson, 6 p.m. Aug. 1, Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Mack Abernathy, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5, Taqueria Mexicano Grill No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road.
Kenneth Parker, 6 p.m. Aug. 7, Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19, Taqueria Mexicano Grill No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road.
Kenneth Parker, 6 p.m. Sept. 11 Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton.
On stage
Chingo Bling, Going Viral Tour, 7 p.m. July 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25.
Storybook Variety Hour, 8 p.m. Aug. 21-23, Waco Civic Theatre (out- door stage), 1517 Lake Air Drive.
Art
“New work by Katie Ward” through July 31, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: noon-7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. “Cade Kegerreis: Devolved — Unity Through Evolution, Diversity and Connection,” Aug. 7-Sept. 26, Cultivate 7twelve.
“Works by Jay McMillen, Julie Pitman, Mark Kieran, Susan Sistrunk and George Giddens,” Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. By appointment. 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. Call 254-733-9478.
Local arts online
Waco’s Got Talent, 8 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 3: Keep Waco Loud on Facebook Live.
Mayborn Museum, Baylor University. Interactive Mayborn Connect programs for instructors and youth leaders on Tuesday afternoons and Fridays; $95. Virtual “Meet the Scientists” series, “Genetics,” 10 a.m. Thursday: register at events.r20.constantcontact.com.
Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University. Online exhibits on Japanese woodcuts, work by Baylor Fine Arts students: www.baylor.edu/martinmuseum
Historic Waco Foundation, 810 S. Fourth St. “HWF From Home” features video home tours, children’s activities, history resources (including Waco history and buildings Bingo games): historicwaco.org/housetoursfromhome
HOT Poets Society, monthly Zoom meeting: Information at @HOTpoetssociety on Facebook.
Deep In The Heart Film Festival, Sept. 24-29: deepintheheartff.com.
Etc.
One HOT Reining — HOT Summer Slide, Thursday-Saturday, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival’s inaugural Community Barbecue & Back-to-School Picnic, 5:30-9:30 p.m. July 31, Extraco Banks parking lot, 1700 N. Valley Mills Drive.
West Fair and Rodeo, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7-8, West Fairgrounds; $10, $5 for those 6-12 years old.
McLennan County Mud Fest (monster truck show), 7-11 p.m. Aug. 29, Riesel Lions Club, 1270 E. Frederick St., Riesel; $20, $10 children 5-12, free for 4 and younger, $10 cooler fee. Gates open 5 p.m.
Teddy Bear Picnic, Historic Waco Foundation, 2 p.m. Sept. 13, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
An Evening with C.S. Lewis, with David Payne, 7 p.m. Sept. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55.
”Anomaly: The Magic of Robby Bennett,” 7 p.m. Sept. 25, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $75-$25.
“Walking Tales,” Heart Of Texas Storytelling Guild, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 17, Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. Fifth St.; free.
Museums/Zoo
Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $12 for adults, $11 for seniors, $9 for children 3-12, children 2 and younger, free.
Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Admission: $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for children 6-12, children 5 and younger, free.
Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St. Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-5:30 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors, educators and military; $6 students; children 4 and younger, free.
Historic Waco Foundation house tours, East Terrace, 100 Mill St., and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 812 S. Fourth St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5.
Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $5, $4 seniors, military and students, $3 children pre-K through sixth grade. Pop-up programs at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. daily.
Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1108 S. University Parks drive. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $6 college students; $4 students ages 6-18; children 5 and younger free.
Movies
Playing at the Waco Hippodrome are “The Goonies,” “Sixteen Candles,” “The Gentlemen,” “The Hunt” and “Trolls World Tour.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.
