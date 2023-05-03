When The Great Divide frontman Mike McClure talks about providence helping reunify the band that first reunited about a decade ago, he's not talking about divine intervention.

He's talking about "Providence," the new album from the band that shaped the sound of the Red Dirt country movement in its formative years back in the 1990s.

While the band's core players slowly started to play together again beginning in 2012, some 10 years after a messy breakup, they hadn't written or recorded any new material, he said.

The process of doing that, the result of which can be heard in last fall's "Providence," proved key in fusing The Great Divide back together, he said. "We came together as a band. It was really cathartic," he said. "It sounded like us."

The sound may be close to the rock-driven country that pushed the band to the front of the Red Dirt scene in the 1990s and early 2000s, but its songs and outlook reflect an older, wiser sensibility and some of what McClure and the band navigated in the years after they split.

In that time, some members have divorced, some encountered love a second time, and, in McClure's case, found sobriety. "(‘Providence’) is something to be proud of. I'm so thankful we mended these fences," the singer-songwriter said, speaking from his home in Seymour.

Longtime and new listeners seem to like what they're hearing, pushing the single "Good Side" to the top position on the Texas country music charts since the album's release. "Infinite Line," its second single, also is presently rising on the charts.

Great Divide fans will hear the result Friday night when the band, now a fivesome, plays at The Backyard.

Opening for them at 8 p.m. is Waco guitarist David Matthew Doran and his new band Unshaven. Doran released his first single "Ridin’ Back To Texas" earlier this week, available on Spotify. He recorded it with musicians from Waco and Austin with Waco's DRS Studios handling its production.

Great Divide followers will notice a slightly expanded band from the one of their past: The band — McClure, rhythm guitarist Scott Lester, drummer J.J. Lester and bassist Kelley Green — added keyboardist Bryce Conway for a New Year's Eve show and liked what he added enough to bring him on board as a full-time member. "He adds a big, thick glue that keeps us together," McClure noted.

The band will reprise many of its hits at Friday's show, numbers such as "Never Could," "Pour Me a Vacation" and "San Isabella."

Nurtured in large part by a fertile music scene in Stillwater, Oklahoma, The Great Divide was followed by such groups as Cross Canadian Ragweed, Jason Boland and the Stragglers, Stoney LaRue and more. McClure, in fact, would continuing working with Cody Canada, Turnpike Troubadours and Whiskey Myers in the years after he left The Great Divide. The role he played in the new sound led in part to his induction into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.

Finding a new round of attention and success has been encouraging, even as the band finds the musical landscape has changed since their heyday 20 years ago. "We're a bunch of guys in our mid-50s trying to figure out how to market music these days," McClure admitted. The days of pushing CDs and cassettes has disappeared, replaced by live shows and merchandise as major revenue streams.

In a nod to today's audiences, "Providence" also was released on vinyl. "There's something about having something you can buy and hold and get signed," he said.