Online offers second chance for Waco-screened, -made films

The festival returned to its physical home of the Waco Hippodrome this year and Thomas praised the support from the Hippodrome staff in setting up meetings and screenings after the pandemic had chilled much of its entertainment for about a year. “The Hippodrome went over and above this year, like brothers and sisters in the fight together,” he said.

The Waco festival organizers will take a short break before setting up the process to receive entries for next year’s festival. In the interim, the festival may organize some local film screenings, with discussions underway for a September showing of the Waco-made 2019 movie “Seven Short Films About (Our) Marriage.”

That indie film about a young interracial couple’s relationship as it changes over time goes online this week, arriving on streaming platforms Amazon, Apple TV+, Vimeo and other video-on-demand channels.

The film’s online availability arrives after a positive run through the film festival circuit and comes through its distributor, Nacelle Company. Director Chris Hansen, chairman of Baylor University’s Film and Digital Media Department, said the film’s producers went with Nacelle because the distributor’s “genuine interest” in the movie.