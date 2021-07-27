Online offers second chance for Waco-screened, -made films

Sometimes movie buffs find it’s worth waiting after the final credits roll and for fans of the Deep in the Heart Film Festival, the worth comes in the online component of the festival, which runs through Friday. For supporters of Waco film making, the locally shot indie film “Seven Short Films About (Our) Marriage” also goes online this week.
Most of the Waco film festival’s 17 features and film shorts packages are available for viewing on eventive.org at $8 each, including the festival’s winning features “Electric Jesus” (Best Feature Film) and “Vinyl Nation” (Best Documentary Feature), as selected by attendees.
“Electric Jesus,” a coming-of-age story set within a young Christian metal rock band’s summer tour in the 1980s, also has the festival’s Best Performance award winner in Brian Baumgartner. Baumgartner is best known for his role as Kevin Malone in the television comedy “The Office.”
Winning documentary “Vinyl Nation” looked at the culture of vinyl album collectors and aficionados as the nearly dead recording format enjoys a revival. Brett Bentman, director of “Outlaw’s Buckle,” won Best Director honors for his tense, plot-twisting drama about a rookie sheriff’s deputy and a killer loose in his jail.
Awards given to film shorts in the craft categories include:
Sharon Arteaga, Best Director, “When You Clean a Stranger’s Home.”
Margaret Cho, Best Performance, Drama, “Koreatown Ghost Story.”
Keith Powell, Best Performance, Comedy, “In White Places.”
“Exactly As They Are,” Best Cinematography.
“It’s Okay,” Best Editing.
“How To End a Conversation,” Best Screenplay.
The awards and the week of online availability closes out what festival founders and organizers Samuel Z.P. Thomas and Louis Hunter felt was a successful return to in-person screenings and events for the five-year-old Waco festival. COVID-19 protocols and precautions forced last year’s festival online.
“Honestly, we were very happy with the turnout. It felt like two years ago and with almost more excitement,” said Thomas, who admitted to tearing up during the festival’s awards ceremony July 25.
“We didn’t know what to expect. To have it as full as it was had me on the verge of happy tears.”
Nearly 100 filmmakers and fans had registered for the festival, whose 153 selections came from 17 countries. Waco and Baylor University student filmmakers were represented among the shorts and music videos screened during the fest. Thomas said panel discussions and screenings were largely well-attended with community support of the festival’s feature offerings.
The festival returned to its physical home of the Waco Hippodrome this year and Thomas praised the support from the Hippodrome staff in setting up meetings and screenings after the pandemic had chilled much of its entertainment for about a year. “The Hippodrome went over and above this year, like brothers and sisters in the fight together,” he said.
The Waco festival organizers will take a short break before setting up the process to receive entries for next year’s festival. In the interim, the festival may organize some local film screenings, with discussions underway for a September showing of the Waco-made 2019 movie “Seven Short Films About (Our) Marriage.”
That indie film about a young interracial couple’s relationship as it changes over time goes online this week, arriving on streaming platforms Amazon, Apple TV+, Vimeo and other video-on-demand channels.
The film’s online availability arrives after a positive run through the film festival circuit and comes through its distributor, Nacelle Company. Director Chris Hansen, chairman of Baylor University’s Film and Digital Media Department, said the film’s producers went with Nacelle because the distributor’s “genuine interest” in the movie.
While other distributors suggested changing the movie’s title to reach a greater audience, Nacelle felt it fit the movie. “It’s not that big a deal, but I knew (the movie) was in good hands at that point,” he said.