Pianist Jeremy Denk talks music, plays Mozart in Waco Symphony visit

In some of his favorite pieces, pianist Jeremy Denk finds engaging contrasts and juxtapositions, punctuated by sublime moments or teeth-grinding dissonance, that remind him of the wonderful mess of life.

That collision of dissimilarities surfaces in two events the 52-year-old musician will share with Waco audiences next week: his performance of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 25 with the Waco Symphony Orchestra on Nov. 10 and a separate book talk with accompaniment the night before on “Every Good Boy Does Fine: A Love Story, In Music Lessons,” his memoir of the years of training that prepared him for a music career.

The WSO concert at Waco Hall will have a mix of emotions of its own as well. The program features vibrant pieces for full orchestra, but also a tinge of sadness as Music Director Stephen Heyde closes his 35 years as WSO conductor with his final concert before retiring.

For the accomplished Denk, a world-renowned pianist, recording artist, MacArthur “Genius” award winner and best-selling author, bringing out those conflicting and complementary elements through details of tone, rhythm and melody is a musician’s work. In his book, he recounts the years of practicing, music teachers of varying temperaments, performance failures and successes and a troubled family life that took a boy mesmerized by his father’s classical records to his present career.

The Mozart concerto he’ll play with the WSO, one of three on his 2021 recording of Mozart concertos, has the composer working with contrasting moods and themes, from bright optimism to darker introversion, but progressing into a final burst of new invention rather than returning to a beginning theme, Denk observed.

On the way, Mozart creates instrumental dialogues that stand almost like opera characters, a sextet between woodwinds and piano that’s a hallmark of the concerto and some moments of transcendent musical beauty. “It’s a special favorite piece of mine,” he said in a recent phone interview from his New York City home.

Conductor Heyde would agree. “This is the last of the great (Mozart piano concertos). Mozart teaches us there’s more to major and minor than ‘happy and sad,’” he said.

Denk’s interpretative feel for music has won him critical acclaim throughout his career. His writing on classical music and his latest book illuminates not only the hours/days/years of practice required to reach that level of play, but the myriad small touches of volume, dynamics, harmony and phrasing that go into every performance.

“Every Good Boy Does Fine” — the familiar mnemonic music students learn to remember the lines of the treble clef — interposes Denk’s account of his boyhood and college years at Oberlin Conservatory of usic, Indiana University and The Juilliard School with “lessons” on harmony, melody and rhythm that explain the roles those play in music.

The book shows the interpretative precision Denk brings to his music, but he’s not afraid it might scare off audiences with less grounding in music or music history. “With both my book and my playing, I give my audiences as much credit as I can,” he said, noting that audiences are still drawn to the depth, beauty and complexity found in much classical music.

Several aspects of his memoir have resonated with readers: the joy and terror of music lessons, the tedium of practicing and the larger-than-life presence of music teachers. “I’m insanely grateful for the teachers I have had,” he said, observing that his account of various teachers and their approaches coupled with the sheer work in mastering keyboard technique drew approving nods from fellow musicians. “I’ve gotten lots of nice notes from musicians. ‘You made me revisit (practicing)’ or ‘I’ve changed my approach to practicing,’” Denk said. “I didn’t realize what a wide appeal it would have.”

Waco audiences will get a chance to hear Denk talk about his book and play through passages at the piano in a “Musical Musings” book talk Wednesday night at Baylor University’s Roxy Grove Hall, which adjoins Waco Hall. It’s the sort of interactive engagement with listeners that Denk enjoys — in recitals and small performances, he often talks about the works he’s about to play — and allows him to illustrate, musically, points he’s trying to make.

It’s also an environment suited to sharing some of the more personal parts of a childhood spanning years in North Carolina, New Jersey and New Mexico, including his parents’ disintegrating marriage, an alcoholic mother, an emotionally distant father and Denk’s own prickly personality. “The book’s hopefully fun and at times sad, both ‘mirth and melancholy,’” he said.

Denk will sign copies of his book at the Wednesday event and those attending can buy a ticket that includes a copy of the book for $35, with a bookless companion ticket priced at $15.

The artist chat and book signing is familiar territory for Waco Symphony Association executive director Carolyn Bess, who programmed similar events in the “Arts & Letters Live” series she programmed during her 25 years at the Dallas Museum of Art. Such encounters give audiences insight into a musician’s or author’s creative process as well as their personal lives, she noted. “It allows our audience to get to know one of our artists more personally. It opens a window into their daily life,” she said. Tickets are available online at wacosymphony.com.

Denk and the WSO will play the Mozart concerto in the second half of the Nov. 10 concert with a first half featuring works that music director Heyde called “pieces I like a lot, but haven’t done yet.” Heyde will lead the orchestra in Engelbert Humperdinck’s “Prelude to ‘Hansel and Gretel,’” Boris Blacher’s “Orchestral Variations on a Theme by Paganini” and Samuel Barber’s “Essay No. 2,” all works with a full complement of orchestral players.

The prelude to the Humperdinck opera starts in happy tranquility, then veers into some agitated passages before returning to its original gentleness, raising beautiful melodic passages on the way, he said. In a nod to Rachmaninoff’s well-known piano work “Variations on a Theme by Paganini,” the 1947 Blacher work uses the same basic theme, Paganini’s 19th Violin Caprice, but takes it into an orchestral context with 16 variations that span “exceptional sonorities,” marked tempos and asymmetrical rhythms.

Barber’s “Essay No. 2” recalls his better-known “Adagio for Strings” in its warmth and melodic sweep, but on a larger symphonic scale. “I’ve always wanted to program this at the Waco Symphony,” Heyde said.