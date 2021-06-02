Really big dinosaurs populate new Mayborn Museum exhibit

So how did such huge animals survive?

Curated by the AMNH’s Mark Norell and Martin Sander from the University of Bonn in Germany, the exhibit breaks down what the fossil record and comparative anatomy of today’s birds and reptiles suggests.

To fuel bodies so large required constant eating of nearly a half-ton of vegetation a day, or enough ferns, reeds, leaves and tree branches to fill a 5.5-foot cube. A five-foot cylinder filled with foliage shows one hour’s worth of eating, although the absence of molars and presence of incisors in sauropods make paleontologists think that the animals chomped and swallowed more than chewed, leaving digestion to their gut.

Supplying enough oxygen for giant bodies required a different mechanism than that found in mammals. Scientists found answers in birds, whose bones and muscles must be light enough for flight, and crocodiles, who stay underwater for long periods of time. Those animals have lungs that can simultaneously take in air while internally supplying oxygen to the bloodstream.

As for the type of heart needed to pump blood through yards of veins, paleontologists believe today’s giraffes offer clues, with a large heart and venous system designed to slow the rush of blood whenever a giraffe lowers its head to eat or drink.