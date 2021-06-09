Review: Truth, sports cliches mingle in ‘12 Mighty Orphans,’ a true Texas football tale

Russell’s prominence in Texas high school football, incidentally, followed on the heels of Waco’s Paul Tyson, whose state championship teams of 1925-27 dominated their opposition in ways that few have matched.

The movie “12 Mighty Orphans,” directed by Ty Roberts, compresses the high points of the story of Russell and his Mighty Mites into a two-hour film in which the coach takes a team that starts having to argue for Class A recognition by the University Interscholastic League to one holding its own in the state playoffs. In real life, the team played five years in Class B before its promotion and made it to state semifinals in 1932, 1934, 1938 and 1940. Also in real life, former Baylor University president Abner McCall and his brother Scott (mentioned in the movie) played under Russell during their years at the home.

He, his wife Juanita (Vinessa Shaw) and their daughter come to the Masonic Home during hardscrabble years of the Great Depression and find an institution run on a shoestring with little concern for the boys and girls under its care outside of the money earned through their labor. A craven, corrupt and violent staffer, Frank Wynn (Wayne Knight), runs the home’s print shop, whose labor he fears he will lose to Russell’s emerging football team and he seeks to block the new coach whenever possible.