Thirty years after the fateful 1993 raid, siege and fire of the Branch Davidian complex that killed 86 persons, one wonders if there's much new to be said.

The five-part docudrama series "Waco: The Aftermath," whose first episode debuts Friday on Showtime, finds it in the subsequent trial of Branch Davidians and the trail through white nationalism that led a discontented Timothy McVeigh to blow up the Alfred Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City in 1994.

Created and produced by the same team behind the 2018 series "Waco" on Paramount+, "Waco: The Aftermath" proves surprisingly engaging, thanks in large part to a storyline that weaves the trial, FBI negotiator Gary Noesner's search for a reported "payback" for the Waco fire and flashbacks that follow Vernon Howell (Keean Johnson), his gradual takeover of the Branch Davidian community led by Lois Roden (J. Smith-Cameron) and his rise in their eyes as a prophet in the years leading up to the raid.

Michael Shannon returns from "Waco" as Noesner, haunted by how FBI leadership foiled his efforts to negotiate a peaceful resolution to the siege, finds he can't ignore hints and rumors that anti-government groups are planning a terrorist attack of some sort. Despite his superiors' reluctance, his investigation leads to an armed white supremacist camp in Oklahoma called Elohim City, one he tries to infiltrate with Carol Howe (Abbey Lee), a former and abused girlfriend of a camp resident.

Entwined with this narrative thread is the trial of surviving Branch Davidians Clive Doyle (John Hoogenakker), Ruth Riddle (Kali Rocha), Livingstone Fagan (Michael Luwoye) and Paul Fatta (Nicholas Kolev), on conspiracy to murder charges in a San Antonio federal court. Attorney Dan Cogdell (Giovanni Ribisi) fights not only a popular prejudice against religious cults, which the Branch Davidians have been branded as such, but biased presiding judge Walter S. Smith (David Costabile) and eager, fresh-faced prosecutor Bill Johnson (Michael Cassidy).

The seemingly separate stories begin to share a common theme as they develop: the white supremacists that Noesner is trying to track believe the government is forcibly repressing and killing citizens who oppose it; Cogdell tries to paint the Davidians as defending themselves from armed ATF and FBI action, whose leaders were actively trying to hide their lies and mistakes in the aftermath.

The sequel comes from the same creative crew behind the "Waco" miniseries, directors Drew and John Erick Dowdle, and several of its actors return as well: Shannon, John Leguizamo as ATF undercover agent Jacob Vasquez, Annika Marks as Davidian Kathy Schroeder and Shea Whigham as FBI leader Mitch Decker.

Shannon and Ribisi drive their stories with focused, compelling acting, but part of "Waco: The Aftermath's" appeal is encountering characters largely ignored in past documentaries and docudramas: the intensely religious Davidian Livingstone and believers Doyle and Riddle; former Davidian prophet Lois Roden and her unhinged son George (Michael Vincent Berry); informant Howe; enigmatic investigator and supposed ex-CIA agent Gordon Novel (Gary Cole); and the high-handed Judge Smith. Oklahoma City bomber McVeigh (Alex Breaux) also plays a leading part, but an underdeveloped one.

All add shading and complexity to a complicated saga often painted in broad strokes.

The five episodes lead to the known aftermaths of Waco, the Oklahoma City bombing and the trial conclusion (which may surprise some), but one almost wishes for a sixth episode that pursues the white supremacist terrorism angle in the years between 1994 and, say, today.

New episodes will air on Fridays for the next five weeks.

Upcoming events

Next week also features several in-person events pertaining to the 1993 raid and siege. Baylor University professor and author Bob Darden, who co-authored with Brad Bailey the 1993 book "Mad Man in Waco," will interview Kevin Cook, author of the new book "Waco Rising," at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Fabled Bookshop and Cafe.

Branch Davidian David Thibodeau and religion scholars James D. Tabor and J. Phillip Arnold are among the panelists in a "The 1993 Branch Davidians and Federal Agents Conflict: What Have We Learned?" discussion, held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Taylor Museum of Waco History, 701 Jefferson Ave.