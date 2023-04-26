The latest touring exhibit at the Mayborn Museum has visitors solving a jewelry theft with the help of characters from the iconic "Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!" television and online cartoon series.

For the school-age set, the fun in "Scooby-Doo! Mansion Mayhem" lies in interactives that reveal clues and hidden compartments, make sounds of clanking chains or evil laughs, or create fake sandwiches from plastic food.

For parents and grandparents, who remember the original cartoon series or its live-action movies from their childhoods, the exhibit has its share of Scooby déjà vu, including a display of Scooby-Doo-branded lunch boxes, activity stations named for each of the four-teen, one-dog gang characters and one of the "Mystery Machine" vans used in the movies.

The Mayborn Museum is the third tour stop for "Scooby-Doo! Mansion Mayhem," created by the Children's Museum of Indianapolis in cooperation with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment.

The original "Scooby-Doo" television cartoon series ran from 1969 to 1985 on CBS and ABC, before finding extended lives on cable and the internet in the 21st century. It featured a foursome of friends — smart Velma, leader Fred, danger-prone Daphne and fearful but always hungry Shaggy, plus their non-verbal, but expressive dog Scooby-Doo — unraveling mysteries, trapping villains, facing supernatural threats and solving problems on a weekly basis, all in a 30-minute time frame.

The series led to live-action feature films in 2002 and 2004 and myriad animated and live-action spinoffs, the most recent being this year's "Velma" on HBO Max.

In "Mansion Mayhem," exhibit visitors are asked to solve the identity of a jewel thief who has some sort of connection to the spooky mansion of the title. Interactive stations provide a progression of clues and helpful information:

glow-in-the-dark paint that illuminates fingerprints

displays of fake jewels and lock picking

a Rube Goldbergian "ghost trap" with elements including a boxing glove, fish net and a rake

a portrait gallery hiding a safe

a piano with a secret compartment that opens when the right musical phrase is played

a kitchen to prepare "Scooby Snacks"

A stand-up photo frame of the Scooby gang, complete with a villain's head that moves to substitute a live person's for visitors' pictures, closes the mystery.

Molly Noah, the Mayborn's marketing coordinator, said the takeaways from the exhibit are lessons in facing one's fears and using teamwork to solve problems. That and, of course, having fun.