Singer Calabria Foti, trombonist Bob McChesney join Waco Jazz Orchestra in delayed concert

There’s a tweak or two in the music, too. “Bob and I have some new charts we’re debuting,” said Foti.

The daughter of two musicians, Foti grew up in New York and Florida, becoming accomplished as a violinist as well as a vocalist. She moved to Los Angeles to pursue a performing career, meeting, then marrying trombonist McChesney. Both found plenty of recording work, McChesney as a trombonist with rapid technique, Foti as singer and violinist — the latter heard, incidentally, as soloist in the theme for public television’s “Great Performances” and in jazz violin riffs by Lisa Simpson on “The Simpsons.”

The coronavirus shutdowns sidelined much of the duo’s performing and recording work, even though they had COVID-19 early on — February 2020, in fact. “We had COVID before it was a thing. It was a hell of a bad cold in February and last about three weeks,” she explained.

In the interim, the two decided to relocate part of their life to Nashville, where they’re building their own home studio, though they’ll still keep their California digs.

The two are no strangers to Central Texas with previous visits for appearances at McLennan Community College and the Temple Jazz Festival at Temple College.