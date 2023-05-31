Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Waco trio Smooth Nature joins Sioux Young Saturday night as a featured performer at the Levitt AMP Music Series concert at Bridge Street Plaza.

The free music series combines live music and an outdoor setting with local performers. A market and other activities at the plaza will run from 5 to 9 p.m., with musicians performing between 6 and 9 p.m.

The new summertime series, running weekly through July 8, comes as a result of a three-year, $90,000 grant from the Levitt Foundation in a program aimed at stimulating local music in midsize cities.

Waco community support in a survey last year brought the grant home, making Waco one of 15 grant recipients and the only one in Texas this year.