Song, dance fill Christmas stages around Waco

Holiday song, dance and performing cheer will fill Waco stages this weekend, particularly at the Waco Hippodrome, with several musical shows, artist tributes and doses of Christmas flavoring.

For Anthony Edwards, that mix comes with a strong celebrity spin in “The Ultimate Christmas Variety Show” he and his twin brother Eddie present Thursday night at the Waco Hippodrome, the first of a four-day run of Christmas themed shows there.

The Edwards Twins portray a constellation of celebrity entertainers in their touring act, honed by more than 20 years performing in Las Vegas. They bring them together in an imagined variety show with a green room filled with A-listers.

“It’s like watching all the old Christmas variety shows on TV when we were growing up,” he said. The Edwards brothers portray stars such as Sonny and Cher, Elton John, Neil Diamond, Barbra Streisand, Andrea Bocelli, Rod Stewart, Tom Jones, Dolly Parton and Neil Diamond, for starters. There are celebrity puppets, too, including Muppets Miss Piggy and Kermit.

The Edwardses sing live, with Anthony as the male characters and Eddie as the female ones, and the show blends the celebrities’ hit songs with Christmas favorites. They also do the puppetry, Anthony plays piano and there are multiple costume changes. “It’s a family show, not a drag show,” Anthony said. “Everything’s live and not lip-synced or pre-recorded.”

At Waco Civic Theatre, the weekend is time for the theater’s “The Most Wonderful Show of the Year,” which has five performances Thursday through Sunday. The story, written by co-director Melissa Green, imagines the Logg family taking an extended road trip through Texas to visit relatives.

The Loggs’ names — dad Yule (Bart Cox), mom Candi (Meagan Noranbrock) and kids Holly (Juliet Indergard), Noel (Jeremiah Key) and Tim (Jack Weber) — reflect the general tone of the show as do their destinations, which starts and ends in Waco with Nacogdoches, Fort Worth, Lubbock, El Paso, San Antonio, Houston and Austin in between. “It’s the most illogical road trip of all time,” Green admitted.

The Loggs and their relatives take Lone Star-flavored turns on Christmas songs, such as “Fort Worth Christmas” replacing “White Christmas,” as well as George Strait’s “When It’s Christmas Time in Texas” and the Anson-rooted “Cowboy Christmas Ball.” There’s also good-spirited goofiness in numbers like “Randolph the Bow-legged Cowboy” and “Punky Funky Christmas,” shout-outs to Hanukkah and several Spanish numbers to reflect Texas’ cultural richness.

Supporting the 29-member cast are directors Green and Phillip Diaz, choreographer Megan Condon and music director Kaleigh Huser.

Also on Waco stages this weekend:

“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd., Suite Q; $24.50, online at brazostheatre.com.

Brazos Theatre brings back its radio play staging of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” with Bob Scattergood as narrator, Jack Rochelle as Ebenezer Scrooge and Trey Cooper as Bob Cratchit.

“Carpenters Legacy: A Christmas Portrait,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome; $67, $57, $52 and $47, online at wacohippodrometheatre.thundertix.com.

Sally Olson and Ned Mills pay tribute to pop performers Karen and Richard Carpenter in a program drawing from the Carpenters’ 1977 and ’78 Christmas television specials.

“Christmas with C.S. Lewis,” 2 p.m. Sunday, Waco Hippodrome. $60, online at wacohippodrometheatre.thundertix.com.

A one-man show on British academic, author and Christian apologist C.S. Lewis, portraying Lewis in his study at Christmastime, which reflects on his friendship with fellow Oxford scholar J.R.R. Tolkien and Lewis’ conversion to Christianity.