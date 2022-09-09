Taylor Museum of Waco History opens doors to public visit Saturday

The Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco History prepares to head into a new phase of its history by welcoming the public to the history inside its building with a free open house on Saturday.

It will provide the first look inside in nearly 30 years for many Waco residents, as for most of its time the museum has been open to tours and visitors only by request.

Waco native and passionate city booster Helen Marie Taylor founded the museum, housed in the former Barron Springs Elementary School, in the late 1980s with the intent of preserving and showcasing Waco history. It opened to the public in 1993, but closed five years later.

Taylor died earlier this year, but funded a trust that will continue the museum’s operation for the years ahead. Virginia investment officer Brandon Taylor, who oversees the trust and served as the museum’s treasurer, is in Waco this week to meet with Helen Marie Taylor’s friends and supporters to share a vision for the museum’s future.

That future may include general repairs and expansion as well as broadening its Waco history to include the 1953 Waco tornado, histories of Waco’s African American and Hispanic communities and more, he said.

Those attending Saturday’s open house will see the museum’s main exhibits: a Crossroads exhibit about the area’s Native American past and McLennan County’s early settlers, including part of a log cabin built by a cousin of early settler Neil McLennan; a display of elaborate gowns worn by the courts of the Cotton Palace Pageant, a celebration of the area’s cotton culture in the early 20th century and one that drew thousands of visitors to Waco each year; an exhibit on the 1993 Branch Davidian compound siege and fire; and various artifacts of Waco history.

The museum also houses “We the People,” a national touring exhibit created for the 1976 bicentennial of the United States Constitution, which contains such items as an embroidered vest worn by George Washington and the bed in which President Zachary Taylor died.

Museum office manager Destiny Hallman said Saturday’s open house will fill the museum grounds with activities. Among those planned are inflatable bounce houses, other inflatables, a toddler obstacle course, a rock wall for climbing, putt-putt golf, basketball and football tosses, an appearance by the Baylor University’s men’s basketball team, ax throwing, face painting, a mechanical bull, a longhorn steer for photos and a petting zoo.

There will also be gunfight demonstrations by Texas Rangers reenactors and demonstrations of cowboy mounted shooting by Andy Andersen at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“We’ve really done a little bit of everything,” Hallman said.