Waco artist Russell Campbell accents works with color, music in ‘Ohms’ show

Those who go to see the latest show by Waco artist Russell Campbell might bring their phones and not just for selfies.

Each of the pieces in Campbell’s “Ohms: A Showcase of Sound & Color,” on display this month at the Susan L. Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, has a song linked to it, one accessible through a Spotify link under each title.

While those enjoying the strong colors, lines and overlays of Campbell’s canvases enjoy one sensory dimension of his show, others will catch a second through a playlist of metal and rock songs from the Deftones, Crosses, The Palms and Team Sleep.

The band connection also explains some of the paintings’ titles, with “The Passportal,” “Koi No Yokan” and “The Spell of Mathematics” borrowed from songs and albums with those titles.

The “Ohms” of the exhibit title, too, has a sonic connection, Campbell said: the sound of creation according to Buddhist thought.

Campbell’s show in the front room of the Sistrunk gallery spans about a dozen paintings and approaches from abstract spatters of vivid colors to stricter geometric lines and patterns, frequently mashed up in the same work.