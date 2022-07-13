Waco Civic Theatre's ‘Cinderella’ leans on enchantment

Fairy tales always seem to go better when there’s magic and music involved and the Waco Civic Theatre plans to provide both in its production of “Cinderella,” the next-to-last offering of the theater’s summer season.

The music comes from the celebrated Broadway duo Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, who wrote the original musical as a 1957 television production starring Julie Andrews.

The magic will be, in the words of director Lauren Weber, “digital magic” — visual projections and overlays added to the action onstage.

It’s one of the theater’s largest productions this year, with approximately 60 in the cast, one amplified by two children’s choruses, one of “mice guys” and the other “village girls.”

Those familiar with the original 1957 musical will find some changes in the WCT production. Concord Theatricals, which handles the performance rights for the musical, has four licensed versions: the original, a 1965 remake, a 1997 “Enchanted” production that featured Whitney Houston and Brandy, and the 2013 Broadway production.

The “Enchanted” production being staged features songs “The Sweetest Sounds” and “There’s Music in You” added to the original version, best known for numbers such as “Impossible; It’s Possible,” “In My Own Little Corner” and “Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful?”

“This version is really fun and different,” Weber “It’s a great family show.”

Solei Johnson stars as Cinderella with Logan Allen her prince and Breshena Crosby her fairy godmother. Rounding out the principal roles are Marnie Abrahams as Cinderella’s stepmother, Kaleigh Huser and Leah Boyd as her stepsisters, and Carlos and Kimberly Monzon as King Maximillian and Queen Constantina.

The cast will sing to recorded tracks with Kelly MacGregor serving as the production’s music director. Meredith Sutton and Valerie Martinka Davis created the choreography and Mandy Yarbrough designed the costumes.

“Cinderella” opens its two-weekend run July 22 at the Midway ISD Performing Arts Center, 800 N. Hewitt Drive. The WCT will close its summer season with “Into The Woods Jr.,” presented Aug. 11-14 at the community theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive.