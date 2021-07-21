Waco film festival returns to live audiences with hybrid format

Waco’s Deep in the Heart Film Festival returns to its Waco Hippodrome home with both in-person events and online screenings after a year where the five-year-old fest had to reinvent itself in an online-only format due to community COVID-19 protective measures.

This year’s festival returns to in-person screenings and events for its first four days, which kick off Thursday with online viewings of festival features and film shorts blocks available for seven days afterward.

That’s a compromise for those who missed the experience of watching films with others and the socializing before and after, and for those still leery of indoor crowds while the coronavirus continues to circulate in the community. Still, it’s clear that festival founders Louis Hunter and Samuel Z.P. Thomas are glad to get back to an in-person fest.

“We think a renewed community is our overarching focus this year. Reconnecting and enjoying people’s company again was huge for us as we planned the event,” said Hunter.

Roughly 100 filmmakers and movie fans have signed up for the festival with 153 entries spanning 17 countries.