Waco Juneteenth celebration continues to expand with car show, big names

Waco’s Juneteenth celebrations this weekend continue to grow with a Saturday morning parade expected to surpass last year’s, a new Car Show Off event and a larger Family Fun Day crowd thanks to free admission and major ’90s rhythm-and-blues trio Tony Toni Tone.

For organizers, bigger crowds suggest broader community involvement, a goal for the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce, said Rachel Pate, the chamber’s vice president for economic development. “We want people to think not that this is a Black event in East Waco, but a communitywide event,” she said.

And more than just a Waco one: Both parade and Family Fun Day planners say their Juneteenth events are some of the largest in the state.

Juneteenth celebrates the date, June 19, 1865, when Union forces arrived in Galveston after the end of the Civil War and enslaved people in Texas first heard that they were freed. The date and celebration spread to other states over time and last year became a federal holiday marking the end of slavery in the United States. Federal offices will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday.

Waco’s Juneteenth parade, which will follow a slightly different route this year, already had 100 entries by midweek with more expected by the time that it kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday. Participants will start at Heritage Square, cross the Washington Avenue bridge to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, proceed right to Bridge Street and down Bridge Street to the city’s new Bridge Street Plaza.

The parade will then head back to Elm Avenue, turn right and continue to the Quinn Campus, 1020 Elm Ave., where it ends.

The route will introduce some to the city’s plaza, a space for community events and performances. “We’re trying to highlight every element of the Elm Street corridor,” Pate said. Given the forecast of high heat for Saturday, those attending the parade may want to bring lawn chairs, umbrellas for shade and coolers with water or beverages to drink.

After the parade, the focus shifts to Cameron Park East, where a new Car Show Off and the annual Family Fun Day will take place. The Car Show Off, part of what the chamber bills as a Juneteenth Weekend Extravaganza, will run from 1 to 3 p.m. with car owners showing off their vehicles and modifications. A panel of judges will give cash prizes to Best in Show winners and runners-up with the public determining a People’s Choice winner.

At 2 p.m., gates will open for the Family Fun Day, which will feature KidZone activities including a water slide, health and education zones with representatives from community organizations and local businesses, and food and drink concessions.

It’s one of the major events for Waco radio station KWBT-FM (94.5 FM, The Beat), which has secured many of its guest performers for years, said station radio personality Edward Graham. “We created the blueprint,” he said.

Music and entertainment will start at 4 p.m with local performers and church groups providing gospel music. Bigg Robb will take the stage around 6 p.m. with Michel’le following at 7 p.m. and the R&B/soul trio Tony Toni Tone around 8 p.m., Graham said.

Admission this year is free, thanks to underwriting from Ascension Providence, although attendees can buy a $30 VIP pass, which includes parking and a cooler fee. Outside of the VIP pass, there is a $5 fee for certain parking areas and a $10 cooler fee for those wanting to bring in their coolers for the day.

Graham anticipates the combination of free admission and the draw of Tony Toni Tone and Michel’le, plus the return of Bigg Robb to the Family Fun Day, could double last year’s attendance of about 3,000 people.

The California trio frequently placed songs on R&B and soul charts in the 1990s and is best known for its double platinum album “Sons of Soul” in 1993 and the million-copy selling “House of Music” two years later.

The Juneteenth Weekend Extravaganza will start Friday night with the Mr. and Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant at 7 p.m. at Waco Hall. The pageant celebrates local youth and provides scholarships. Tickets are $10 and available online at eventbrite.com.

