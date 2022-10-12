Waco stages feature Latin music, Ibsen drama

Waco stages will offer an international flavor in music and drama this weekend with the Waco Civic Theatre presenting an evening of Latin jazz and popular song, and the Silent House Theatre Company mounting a production of Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen’s classic “Hedda Gabler.”

Austin musician and native Costa Rican Estéban Alvarez, a Steinway Artist, will provide the music Friday and Saturday in a WCT fundraiser, a presentation that came about through his long friendship and collaboration with WCT actor, supporter and board secretary Piers Bateman.

The two met when Alvarez studied piano at Baylor University some 20 years ago and had kept in touch since then, due in part to a common love of music. Bateman has translated the Spanish lyrics of several songs Alvarez recorded or performed over the years, including on Alvarez’s third and most recent album, “Roots of the World.”

After Baylor, the pianist went on to earn a degree in jazz studies from the University of North Texas and has built a career as an Austin-based musician and consultant with Steinway & Sons, with frequent travels to countries in Latin and South America and Europe to perform and record. He’s been a Steinway Artist for nearly a decade and he presently leads Chorus Austin as its executive director.

His program in Waco draws heavily from the sources that inform his recent album, in which he interprets songs from Costa Rica, Mexico, Bolivia, Chile, Nicaragua, Cuba, Colombia and El Salvador. Jazz influences his play, but doesn’t constrain it, and he considers himself a performer of world music rather than one limited to the Americas.

“I’m not a classical pianist or a jazz pianist. I’m a world music instrumentalist,” he said during a recent stop at the theater. “World music is like defining ‘freedom’ — we all know what it means, but it’s hard to define.”

Much of what he writes and plays can be found online in his YouTube and Instagram channels and Facebook page.

The pianist intends to bring colleagues with roots in El Salvador, Brazil, Honduras and his native Costa Rica, depending on their availability. The evening fundraisers start at 7 p.m. with food and drink, followed by Alvarez at 8 p.m.

Ibsen play

At the Jubilee Theatre this weekend, Silent House Theatre Company will kick off the first weekend of its production of “Hedda Gabler.” The drama, considered one of Ibsen’s leading works, follows a Norwegian wife (Valerie Davis) trapped in a loveless marriage, who begins to scheme in her academic husband’s life and those of their acquaintances.

Director Collin Selman said the Ibsen classic was on the company’s short list of dramas to tackle and follows its August production of the Broadway musical “Godspell.”

Though “Hedda Gabler” and its strong protagonist lead some to consider the 1891 play an early feminist work, Selman sees the play in the light of mental health. Gabler’s frustration at the household role in which her husband and culture try to confine her leads to anxiety and depression with destructive consequences. “She’s very, very, very manipulative and lacks empathy,” he observed.

The play takes place in a single room, with much of the plot’s action happening offstage. To emphasize the sense of claustrophobia that Gabler feels, Selman is keeping the characters of his seven-person company onstage at all times, though sometimes behind a scrim. And to underline the interpersonal power struggles between characters, actors will perform on a surface suggesting a checkered chessboard, with multiple levels hinting at characters’ level of power.

The drama’s two-weekend run at Jubilee Theatre starts Friday with the opening night performance signed by American Sign Language interpreters.

True to its eclectic form, Silent House Theatre Company will follow its two-weekend run of “Hedda Gabler” next month with the Stephen Sondheim musical “Company.”