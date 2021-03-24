Waco stages have active weekend

Audience members will be masked and distanced. Tickets are available by calling 299-8200.

The Waco Jazz Orchestra will play its first in-person concert since the fall on Monday with a program honoring notable jazz arranger Sammy Nestico. WJO director Noah Alvarado was beginning to program a spring show for the orchestra in January when news came of Nestico’s death. He shelved his original plans to devote an hour-long program to the jazz performer, arranger and educator.

Nestico’s time with the Count Basie Orchestra carried over into his arrangements, most of which are characteristically swinging, Alvarado said. “He put out just a massive quantity of quality jazz charts,” he said. “When you see ‘Nestico’ on the music, you know it.”

The challenge in programming an hour-long program for his 17-player ensemble was not only picking only six or seven pieces from Nestico’s repertoire, but finding the right mix of tone and tempos. “We didn’t want to do all swinging all the time,” he said.

Admission is free, but tickets are required for seating. Call 299-8200 for ticket information.

