Waco stages have active weekend

Waco stages that have been quiet for much of a year will find sound and action this weekend while others will continue projecting their onscreen action to audiences online.
McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center will host two live productions this week, starting with McLennan Opera’s “The Old Maid and the Thief” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, followed by the Waco Jazz Orchestra and its tribute to Sammy Nestico at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
MCC assistant professor of music and opera Mandy Morrison said the Gian Carlo Menotti opera, written in 1939 for radio broadcast, offered a smaller scale that allowed double casting and other COVID-19 rehearsal protocols. The story concerns an elderly gossip whose life gets disrupted when a handsome man shows up at her door asking for shelter. Hearing that he may be an escaped prisoner, she and her maid shelter him instead, stealing and robbing to keep him in the house.
Her efforts backfire, however, and the would-be thief and her maid turn the tables on her instead.
While Morrison’s singers rehearsed in masks, they’ll perform without them, with negative COVID-19 tests required in the days before the performances. Sharon Lavery will conduct a small orchestra of strings, piano and percussion, with student players paired with professionals, to back the singers.
Audience members will be masked and distanced. Tickets are available by calling 299-8200.
The Waco Jazz Orchestra will play its first in-person concert since the fall on Monday with a program honoring notable jazz arranger Sammy Nestico. WJO director Noah Alvarado was beginning to program a spring show for the orchestra in January when news came of Nestico’s death. He shelved his original plans to devote an hour-long program to the jazz performer, arranger and educator.
Nestico’s time with the Count Basie Orchestra carried over into his arrangements, most of which are characteristically swinging, Alvarado said. “He put out just a massive quantity of quality jazz charts,” he said. “When you see ‘Nestico’ on the music, you know it.”
The challenge in programming an hour-long program for his 17-player ensemble was not only picking only six or seven pieces from Nestico’s repertoire, but finding the right mix of tone and tempos. “We didn’t want to do all swinging all the time,” he said.
Admission is free, but tickets are required for seating. Call 299-8200 for ticket information.
Local theater
At the Waco Civic Theatre, a long-awaited production of Jane Austen’s “Emma” will see an audience — even if cast members won’t be able to see their online viewers. “Emma” was on the verge of performance last spring when a community shelter-in-place order and COVID-19 quarantines shut down the play before opening night.
Much of that cast, featuring Rosalind Jackson Roe as the spirited, meddling title character with Ethan Trueman as Mr. Knightley, has returned to perform for the camera and the production will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available through wacocivictheatre.com.
Baylor Theatre’s musical “Urinetown,” directed by Lisa Denman, will find a virtual audience as well this weekend, with livestreamed performances of the off-Broadway satire about a city in a dystopian future where water is so severely rationed that citizens have to pay to use toilets.
Online performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15, $10 for Baylor students, faculty and staff, and available through baylor.edu/theatre/calendar.