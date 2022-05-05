 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waco weekend spotlight: Soul-jazz showcase, ‘Music Man,’ Brazos Nights and more

  • 0

It's a crowded Waco weekend for local entertainment — a multisensory experience at Art Center Waco, new theater, Brazos Nights, a "Soul-Jazz Affair," Holly Tucker, Freddie Steady Krc and more.

SOUL-JAZZ SHOWCASE

Rob Holbert

Dallas jazz saxophonist and Waco native Rob Holbert comes back to Waco with rhythm-and-blues hitmakers the Delfonics and past jazz collaborators flutist Althea Rene, saxophonist Jazmin Ghent and singer Mary Griffin in a "Black & White Soul-Jazz Affair" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Convention Center. Call 254-229-0258 or 254-722-2017 for tickets.

People are also reading…

 
Pick-a-Little, Talk-a-Little

River City librarian Marian Paroo (Anna Noland) and traveling salesman Harold Hill (Jeremy Stallings) find common ground in the Waco Civic Theatre production of “The Music Man.”

The Waco Civic Theatre production of "The Music Man" closes the theater's 2021-22 season with a three-weekend run beginning Friday. Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 12-14 and 20-21, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 15 and 22 at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Tickets are available online at wacocivictheatre.com.

 
La Energia Nortena

Dallas-based Tejano band La Energia Norteña

Dallas-based Tejano band La Energia Norteña headlines Friday's free Brazos Nights concert at Heritage Square in downtown Waco with opening act David Beck's Tejano Weekend. Gates open at 6 p.m. with live music starting at 7:30 p.m.

 
Ronnie Milsap (copy) (copy)

Country Music Hall of Famer Ronnie Milsap, who has six Grammy Awards for his music, has rescheduled his Waco Hippodrome concert for June 17.

The Ronnie Milsap concert scheduled for this Friday, May 6, at the Waco Hippodrome Theatre, 724 Austin Ave., has been postponed to June 17. According to the venue, the artist's management requested the date change due to "unforeseen circumstances." Tickets will be honored on the new date. For more information, email aaron@wacohippodrometheatre.com.

 
Cultivate_7twelve_1.jpg

Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.

In addition to “Oaxacan Gold” by photographer Greg Davis at Art Center Waco, two other local art shows open up this weekend:

  • “Cornucopia, an Abundance of Fellowship and Memories” by Julian Rosas at the Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. (opening reception, 5-9 p.m. Friday)
  • "RetroPOP" by Whitney du Menil at Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. (First Friday market, 5-9 p.m. Friday and opening reception, 5-9 p.m. Saturday).
 
Messiah

On Monday, the Central Texas Choral Society presents Handel's "Messiah" at 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Woodway, 21000 Woodway Drive. The concert is free and donations will be accepted at the door for Christian Women's Job Corps.

 

Check out this week's entertainment features

Freddie Steady Krc returns to Waco with free-wheeling ‘Dandy’ album

Freddie Steady Krc returns to Waco with free-wheeling ‘Dandy’ album

Austin musician Freddie Steady Krc last played "Texas Music Cafe" in January 2020 and a lot has happened since then. What hasn't changed, though, is an affection for Waco since his time here in the early ’70s. "I'm really looking forward to coming to Waco," he said, speaking by phone from his home in Buda. "I love coming to visit there."

Looking for more?

Dozens of live music gigs, plus art, theater and more on Waco's most complete arts and entertainment calendar, always accessible at wacotrib.com/events

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

What's Trending

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert