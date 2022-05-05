Waco weekend spotlight: Soul-jazz showcase, ‘Music Man,’ Brazos Nights and more

Dallas jazz saxophonist and Waco native Rob Holbert comes back to Waco with rhythm-and-blues hitmakers the Delfonics and past jazz collaborators flutist Althea Rene, saxophonist Jazmin Ghent and singer Mary Griffin in a "Black & White Soul-Jazz Affair" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Convention Center. Call 254-229-0258 or 254-722-2017 for tickets.

The Waco Civic Theatre production of "The Music Man" closes the theater's 2021-22 season with a three-weekend run beginning Friday. Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 12-14 and 20-21, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 15 and 22 at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Tickets are available online at wacocivictheatre.com.

Dallas-based Tejano band La Energia Norteña headlines Friday's free Brazos Nights concert at Heritage Square in downtown Waco with opening act David Beck's Tejano Weekend. Gates open at 6 p.m. with live music starting at 7:30 p.m.

The Ronnie Milsap concert scheduled for this Friday, May 6, at the Waco Hippodrome Theatre, 724 Austin Ave., has been postponed to June 17. According to the venue, the artist's management requested the date change due to "unforeseen circumstances." Tickets will be honored on the new date. For more information, email aaron@wacohippodrometheatre.com.

In addition to “Oaxacan Gold” by photographer Greg Davis at Art Center Waco, two other local art shows open up this weekend:

“Cornucopia, an Abundance of Fellowship and Memories” by Julian Rosas at the Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. (opening reception, 5-9 p.m. Friday)

"RetroPOP" by Whitney du Menil at Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. (First Friday market, 5-9 p.m. Friday and opening reception, 5-9 p.m. Saturday).

On Monday, the Central Texas Choral Society presents Handel's "Messiah" at 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Woodway, 21000 Woodway Drive. The concert is free and donations will be accepted at the door for Christian Women's Job Corps.

Oaxacan culture glints in ‘Oaxacan Gold’ exhibit, premiering in downtown Waco Texas photographer Greg Davis knows the challenge of capturing a scene or a culture in a telling image as it’s what he’s built his career on. With “Oaxacan Gold: Illuminating Mystical Mexico,” he'll explore the arts-rich southern Mexico state Oaxaca, which will have a three-month run at Art Center Waco.

Holly Tucker and WJO blend country, jazz in Saturday show Country music comes naturally to Waco singer and songwriter Holly Tucker, but she’s finding pop and jazz may be in her grasp as well.

Freddie Steady Krc returns to Waco with free-wheeling ‘Dandy’ album Austin musician Freddie Steady Krc last played "Texas Music Cafe" in January 2020 and a lot has happened since then. What hasn't changed, though, is an affection for Waco since his time here in the early ’70s. "I'm really looking forward to coming to Waco," he said, speaking by phone from his home in Buda. "I love coming to visit there."

