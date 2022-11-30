Waco Wonderland opens holiday weekend

It’s not quite the 12 days of Christmas compacted into a weekend, but it might feel that way with local calendars packed with holiday tree lightings, community celebrations, holiday concerts and plays, and nights twinkling with festive lights.

This weekend’s Waco Wonderland activities in downtown Waco kick off the holiday season for many, with lighting of the city’s holiday tree, live entertainment, fireworks, a Christmas parade, and family activities including a snow hill for tubing and shopping on the agenda.

Waco Wonderland returned last year after a COVID-19 hiatus in 2020 and this year’s version builds on that for the event’s 10th anniversary.

“We keep growing it as much as we can,” said Jonathan Cook, Waco parks and recreation director. “I think this is the largest level of participation from the vendors that we’ve had.”

The three-day event at Heritage Square downtown brings back much that’s familiar: a community tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday followed by fireworks, a 10 a.m. Saturday holiday parade down Austin Avenue, a Mistletoe Marketplace with some 30 vendors, nearly two dozen food trucks, live entertainment from local youth groups and performers, visits with Santa at the Santa House, children’s craft activities, a petting zoo, a Ferris wheel and a snow hill.

Make that a snow hill and a half: This year’s Wonderland will offer two snow hills, with a smaller one designed for kids under the 42-inch height cutoff for the larger hill. Smaller kids have to be able to sit up on their own, however.

Santa also will set up camp in a new Santa House provided by Tuff Shed.

Most Wonderland events are free with admission charged for the Ferris wheel, snow hill rides and the holiday train. Cook said organizers hope to reduce the time spent in ticket lines this year with online sales of wristbands at wacowonderland.com and QR codes posted at Wonderland locations to allow ticket buying through cell phones. Wristbands cost $10 and allow unlimited rides for a day.

Wonderland hours are 5-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Snow tube hill hours are 3-10 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

This weekend also is filled with community Christmas and holiday events, special concerts and plays, seasonal lighting and other activities. Here’s a quick overview of what’s planned

EVENTS

Christmas on Fifth Street, 5-10 p.m. Thursday, Baylor University campus.

Baylor’s community Christmas celebration features a live nativity, music and performances, family activities, carriage rides and the lighting of the KOT Christmas tree at 8 p.m. with a concert by Chris Renzema.

A Dr Pepper Christmas, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St.; free, with $12 and $5 charged for make-a-soda and take-a-soda experiences.

The Dr Pepper Museum gets into the holiday spirit with its annual Dr Pepper Christmas featuring family activities, photos with Santa, live music and DIY soda creation.

Bellmead Christmas tree lighting and parade, 6 p.m. Thursday, 3017 Bellmead Drive.

Bellmead will light the Christmas tree at City Hall at 6 p.m. with free cocoa and cookies, followed by a Christmas parade at 7 p.m.

Hewitt Christmas Tree Lighting, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hewitt Park, 801 S. Hewitt Drive.

Hewitt will light its Christmas tree at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hewitt Park, also with cocoa, cookies, carols by Midway High School singers and a visit from Santa.

Historic Waco holiday dinners, Saturday, McCulloch, East Terrace and Earle Harrison historic houses.

Reservation deadline was last Friday, but for those wondering about the activity at Historic Waco’s houses on Saturday night, it’s the organization’s Christmas on the Brazos celebration of Christmas dinners.

MUSIC

A Baylor Christmas, 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday, Baylor University’s Jones Concert Hall McCrary Music Building; $25, available online at baylor.edu/tickets.

The Baylor Symphony Orchestra and Combined Choirs join for this annual concert that’s a high point for many in the university’s Christmas celebrations.

MCC Singers, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church of Waco, 500 Webster Ave.

McLennan Community College choral students present their holiday concert Thursday night at First Baptist Church of Waco.

Waco Jazz Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Monday, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center; free.

Vocalist and Sinatra stylist Bruce Carbonara is the featured singer at the Waco Jazz Orchestra’s “Christmas a la Carbonara” concert Monday night at MCC.

Baylor Chamber Singers Christmas, 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Baylor’s Armstrong Browning Library; $15, available online at baylor.edu/tickets.

Baylor’s Chamber Singers ensemble presents beautiful Christmas and holiday music on a smaller scale than “A Baylor Christmas” in its annual Christmas concert.

Waco Community Band, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center; free.

The Waco Community Band performs its annual Christmas and holiday concert Tuesday night at MCC.

A Merry Evening at the Silos, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Magnolia Market, 601 Webster Ave.; $10, free for kids 12 years and younger.

The Waco Community Band joins Baylor’s VirtuOSO and Baylor Jazz Ensemble in a program of Christmas and holiday music as part of Magnolia’s Christmas at the Silos emphasis. Proceeds benefit The Cove.

STAGE

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic High School, 2102 N. 23rd St.; $15 and $12, available online at wacocivictheatre.com.

A handful of scrappy, irascible kids find the meaning of Christmas in “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” one of Waco Civic Theatre’s seasonal traditions.

Holly Jolly Improv, Brazos Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 7524 Bosque Blvd, Suite Q; $15.50, available online at brazostheatre.com.

Brazos Theatre’s monthly comedy improv turns to the season for inspiration. There’s no telling what exactly will result — which, of course, is one of the attractions of improv.

VISUAL ART

Friday is a First Friday of the month, which means special offerings by many downtown businesses. Art space Cultivate 12twelve, 712 Austin Ave., puts a holiday spin on its First Friday activities with a Christmas Gala featuring art by Katie Ward at 6 p.m. Art and First Friday are themes, though not necessarily holiday ones, at the Susan L. Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave., where a group exhibition of local artists and staff members from Waco public radio station KWBU-FM will converge from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Mayborn Express model train exhibit will hold its opening day from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. The Central Texas Area Model Railroaders’ annual elaborate display will include a large “G-scale” layout and trains that visitors can operate themselves. Museum admission is $10, $9 seniors, $8 children ages 2-12. The display runs through Jan. 8.

LIGHTS

Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., continues its Wild Lights after-hours holiday lights from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and 6-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is $15, $13 for children 3-12 years old.

The Mayborn Museum flips the switch for its annual Christmas Lights in the Village beginning next week with illumination and activities planned for 6-8 p.m. Dec. 9-11 and 16-18. Admission is $10.

Holiday lights take to city streets with the Waco Fire Department’s Holiday Cheer Fire Engine continuing its neighborhood runs this month. The engine visits Carver and Northeast Riverside neighborhoods Thursday night and downtown and Timbercrest on Friday. Check the city’s website at ow.ly/uGWC50LLlqW for the truck’s neighborhood schedule.