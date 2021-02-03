Actor brings Black politician to life in "An Adam Experiment"

Actor Michael Chenevert remembers deciding which favorite son of Harlem, band leader Cab Calloway or Congressman Adam Clayton Powell Jr., he should work up for an acting exercise.

Both had charisma, talent and celebrity, but when he looked into their stories, it was Powell's that resonated with the 49-year-old actor.

Powell was New York's first Black congressman, elected in 1945 and representing Harlem for nearly 30 years even as he pastored the Abyssinian Baptist Church. While better known for his oversized personality and public controversy, surviving an attempted expulsion from Congress for financial misconduct, Powell worked for civil rights behind the scenes at a time that the much of the South was segregated.

That reminded Chenevert, a Detroit native, of his father, who also had pushed for civil rights. It didn't hurt, either, that others in his father's circles had remarked that Michael looked like Powell. "(Powell's life) hit the core of my being. It reminds me of my dad a lot," he said.