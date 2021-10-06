Air guitar play ‘Airness’ finds community in Baylor production

When Baylor theater professor Lisa Denman attended a performance of Chelsea Marcantel's "Airness" at the Humana Festival of New American Plays four years ago, she wasn't convinced she'd relate to its subject: playing air guitar, where people mimic playing a rock guitar.

A play about air guitar? Really?

"It turns out it was exactly my kind of play," she recalled. "It was about finding people you love and finding a thing you can be passionate about."

Flash forward a few years when members of the Baylor University theater faculty were putting together a season in light of COVID-19 and the little play about finding community seemed to fit the times.

Plus, it's air guitar — uncomplicated fun almost by definition.

Marcantel's play, whose Baylor Theatre run opens Wednesday night, follows twentysomething Nina (Miquela Lopez), who decides to enter an air guitar competition for the fun of it. What could be hard about pretending to play an imaginary electric guitar to a 60-second track?

Plenty, she discovers. A group of serious air guitarists, ones who regularly appear on an air guitar competition circuit, offer afterwards to show her the finer points of shredding, flailing and wailing.