All-Black cast opens Baylor Theatre's ‘Moon Man Walk’

A two year wait was worth it for Baylor Theatre lecturer and director Sam Henderson for the play “Moon Man Walk,” which opens a six-performance run Wednesday at the Mabee Theater in Baylor’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.

The James Ijanes play, about a man who comes to terms with his past after a trip home for his mother’s funeral, was on Henderson’s short list two springs ago to stage in Baylor Theatre’s 2020-21 season. Then COVID-19 hit and shifted the department’s in-person rehearsals and performances to online or outdoor online.

While the online staging could have worked for the small, four-actor work, Henderson decided to postpone it to this year, hoping for a return to audiences and more intimate staging than a viewer’s screen. “Moon Man Walk” got moved to close Baylor Theatre’s main stage season, but Henderson still found himself crossing his fingers when a second COVID-19 surge arrived in January. That passed and with a return to in-person performances, he and his cast get an in-person audience to reward what he feels is a milestone: Baylor Theatre’s first main stage production with an all-Black cast.

“It’s a small company and there are four Black actors,” said Henderson, who is Black. “The first thing is rare and the second thing is unprecedented.”

While Baylor Theatre has has Black actors in many past productions, this is the first where the department’s Black acting students have the stage to themselves and that’s notable, Henderson said. The director, who attended Baylor as a theater student and now teaches there, said he never saw his story as a Black person while a student.

The contemporary play by Ijanes (pronounced INES) imagines Spencer (Rahjon Lain Singleton) returning to his home in Philadelphia to arrange the funeral of his mother (Hannah Charles). The experience brings back the stories he grew up with, including one about his absent father that his mother told him: His father was an astronaut and his duties as such kept him from coming back to his family.

His memories, imagination and encounters with others (Charles and Logan Allen) on his trip home, including a woman named Petruska (Ashley Paige Riccardi), lead him to realize the truth about his father in a journey that’s both real and imagined. “It’s an imaginary play juxtaposed with a memory play,” he said.

While written by a Black playwright and performed by a Black cast who play nine characters, it’s a human story above all, he said. “It’s a story about grief, hope, time, memory and love ... It’s been an incredibly meaningful experience for me and the cast and I’m so proud of them. It’s most conducive to having a live audience.”

