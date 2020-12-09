Art Center of Waco breaks ground on downtown location

Pandemic shutdowns and restrictions not only reduced the center’s ongoing educational and outreach programs to a minimum since March, but chilled its fundraising efforts as well. Rather than wait until more of the needed funds were in hand, board members opted to move forward with construction now to take advantage of a shrinking window of opportunity, Michaels said.

Veteran board member and center supporter Bryant Stanton, owner of art firm Stanton Studios, praised the latest step in moving the Art Center of Waco to downtown Waco, a move he had advocated for years.

“It’s really exciting. Finally, after years of being on the board and talking about moving downtown, we are,” he said. Stanton attributed the move to the right mix of board members and supporters coming together at a time when the move was feasible.

Timing also may play to the center’s advantage, he added, with the worst of the pandemic hopefully behind when the new center is ready for its first visitors. “People will be coming out of their bunkers, looking around and saying, ‘What is there to do? I know, let’s go to an art opening at the Art Center,’” Stanton said, half jokingly. “The timing (of center construction) is perfect.”

