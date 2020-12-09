Art Center of Waco breaks ground on downtown location

In a year where the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted its operations and educational offerings, the Art Center of Waco took a step toward its future Wednesday with a groundbreaking ceremony at its planned downtown Waco campus at 701 S. Eighth St.
The brief ceremony, carried live on the center’s Facebook page as a virtual groundbreaking, featured board president Jill Michaels thanking lead donors, Alyce, Steve and Stephanie Beard; Art Center of Waco staffers; fellow board members; construction chief Ed Mazanec and architect Grant Dudley among others who had brought the years-long $2.7 million project to this point.
“We will welcome all of you in person once it’s safe to do so,” Michaels told her Facebook viewers as well as the handful of groundbreaking participants.
She and eight representatives of those groups then took up shovels and turned dirt in a strip of opened ground behind the center’s building to start construction, at least symbolically.
Mazanec Construction will oversee the building renovation and construction work, which is expected to be finished sometime next year, possibly by summer’s end. Art Center board members and supporters will use the months ahead to complete about $1.7 million in fundraising after already raising more than $1 million to purchase the one-story building, its grounds and a nearby house for the new complex.
While Art Center leaders had long talked about moving from the center’s location on the edge of the McLennan Community College campus to a more centralized downtown location, talk turned into action when a potentially dangerous structural weakness in the center building, the century-old summer home of the William Waldo Cameron family, forced its closure in October 2017.
Board members at the time chose to search for a new location rather than repair the building, with board member and real estate agent Lisa Monroe leading the committee that found a vacant one-story brick building near the Silo District for the right price. Plans to renovate the building as the center’s new home were announced formally in March 2018.
The planned center, designed by architect Grant Dudley of Waco architectural firm RBDR PLLC, features a main gallery running through its center, two smaller galleries and offices on its south side, classrooms, a kitchen area, a large multipurpose room in the building’s rear and an outdoor sculpture garden. A walk-through animation of the planned center can be seen on the center’s website.
Michaels, in an interview before Wednesday’s groundbreaking, said the center’s spacious interior design and outdoor areas will offer plenty of room for something not on the horizon when the project began: space for social distancing in an age of COVID-19.
Pandemic shutdowns and restrictions not only reduced the center’s ongoing educational and outreach programs to a minimum since March, but chilled its fundraising efforts as well. Rather than wait until more of the needed funds were in hand, board members opted to move forward with construction now to take advantage of a shrinking window of opportunity, Michaels said.
Veteran board member and center supporter Bryant Stanton, owner of art firm Stanton Studios, praised the latest step in moving the Art Center of Waco to downtown Waco, a move he had advocated for years.
“It’s really exciting. Finally, after years of being on the board and talking about moving downtown, we are,” he said. Stanton attributed the move to the right mix of board members and supporters coming together at a time when the move was feasible.
Timing also may play to the center’s advantage, he added, with the worst of the pandemic hopefully behind when the new center is ready for its first visitors. “People will be coming out of their bunkers, looking around and saying, ‘What is there to do? I know, let’s go to an art opening at the Art Center,’” Stanton said, half jokingly. “The timing (of center construction) is perfect.”
