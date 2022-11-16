Art Center Waco provides peek at Cameron art collection

Waco art fans will get a taste of the art collection left to Art Center Waco by benefactor Flora Cameron Crichton beginning Thursday with the opening of an exhibit sampling some of those works.

“A Peek at the Cameron Collection” showcases 26 paintings, prints and drawings by artists working in New Mexico in the 20th century, part of what Crichton collected.

Crichton, the daughter of Waco residents William Waldo and Helen Miller Cameron and granddaughter of lumber magnate William Cameron, for whom Cameron Park is named, left her substantial art collection to Art Center Waco at the time of her death in 2019 at the age of 94. A notable San Antonio philanthropist, leader and socialite, Crichton had directed her Flora Cameron Foundation to sell her jewelry, art, furnishings and other possessions to support the foundation’s work, specifying that her art collection be shared with the people of Waco.

The collection, which numbers more than 80 pieces, is presently held in storage in the Dallas area with the works in the Art Center Waco show drawn from it. Art Center director Doug McDurham said artworks with European and other connections likely would make a second future exhibit for the center.

The show opening this week represents 11 artists who lived or worked in New Mexico in the 20th century, acquired by Crichton on her numerous trips to Santa Fe and Taos, New Mexico, and their art galleries. Artist Peter Hurd is the only artist in the show born in the state, although it was a U.S. territory at the time. The rest were born elsewhere, with Nicolai Fechin from Russia and Gustave Baumann from Germany.

Several moved to New Mexico for health reasons, its dry climate and air deemed helpful for those recovering from tuberculosis, a common and often lethal bacterial infection before the advent of antibiotics. New Mexico, in fact, tried to attract residents of certain occupations, such as artists, to the state for that reason, McDurham said.

Two of the artists were members of the Taos Society of Artists, which played a key role in developing that city’s art scene, and two others were part of the Santa Fe modernist painter group Los Cinco Pintores.

The Art Center Waco exhibit, primarily landscapes, loosely arranges the works by subject or style. A wall of paintings by Robert Daughters and Hurd displays the mountains, canyons and sudden, but infrequent, rainstorms found in New Mexico. Another wall pairs Louise Ganthiers’ abstract works with Doel Reed’s somewhat representational study of a woman.

The heart of the exhibit lies in 12 colorful woodcuts by Baumann, a German native raised in the United States who built an artistic reputation for his well-crafted, thoughtful woodcut prints, most of which were made during his 52 years in New Mexico. The prints shown span mountain, range and pueblo scenes, blossoming trees and flowers.

“A Peek at the Cameron Collection” also offers a small look at Crichton’s personal life. Gallery tags indicate where Crichton displayed the pieces, whether her office, her home in San Antonio or her river condo. There’s also a Irving Wiles portrait of her grandmother, Flora B. Cameron, for whom she was named.

The Art Center Waco exhibit will run through Jan. 7, 2023, with an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Waco attorney Rick Bostwick, a Cameron Foundation trustee and family member, will speak at 6:30 p.m.