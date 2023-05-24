Art Center Waco's latest show, "Of Warm Impermanence," has Waco artist Ty Nathan Clark and Austin artist Vy Ngo musing on themes of memory, trauma, human experience and healing through abstract paintings, sculptures and a floor-to-ceiling fabric installation.

And thanks to the multiple layers of meaning compressed in their works, viewers likely will take away messages as personal and individual as they are.

That's the beauty of abstract art, said the 48-year-old Clark, whose pieces appear in galleries in Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, New York and Las Vegas. "As abstract artists, we're painting with color and gesture and texture," he said.

Jane Damron, who co-curated the show with Morgan Eyring, was familiar with Clark's work and knew of his friendship and artistic interaction with Ngo, an Austin pediatrician, artist and writer. She proposed the idea of a show featuring the two artists to Clark last October as an opportunity to see them interact over a common theme. "I wanted to get them in conversation in the same space," she explained.

The two readily agreed, but Clark waited until an Austin gallery show featuring his work closed at year's end before starting on what he would, or could, do with the space offered by Art Center Waco.

Both Clark and Ngo said the size and openness of the center's galleries appealed to them, offering an opportunity to do pieces larger than they usually create for smaller galleries.

The idea of space also influenced how they displayed their work, with considerable white space surrounding large canvases alone on walls. "We wanted our work to breathe," Clark explained.

The title of the show comes from a lyric in David Bowie's song "Changes":

"I watch the ripples change their size/But never leave the stream/Of warm impermanence and/So the days float through my eyes/But still the days seem the same."

While they traded ideas on what the exhibit could explore, they didn't see each other's pieces until the exhibit installation. Ngo, who's been painting since 2015, said they know each other's aesthetics, thinking and style well enough that they didn't have to see each other's works in advance. "We knew it would be congruent," she said in a recent phone interview.

That said, the exhibit's installation, both in seeing the works and determining which ones meshed with each other, was exciting. "We could see how pieces communicate with each other, how they speak to each other," she said.

Clark's oversized, heavily textured canvases bear the hallmarks of his physical style when painting: sweeping splotches of color, paint applied by cardboard and hand tools, smears of concrete and plaster, images printed and reprinted through folding and footprints.

In the process, he feels the kinetic energy of creation gets transmitted into the piece.

The space available at Art Center Waco allowed him to go big in his paintings, though the largest, at 27 feet wide, obscured some windows when hung and he opted not to show it. It also let him complement the five smaller, found-object sculptures in the show with an installation comprised of plaster-and-chickenwire boulders sprouting colorful artificial flowers, "Naked Universe, I Ride Helpless and Hopeless on its Whims and Gestures."

Visual art isn't the only creative outlet for Clark, who writes poetry as well as a novel, produces film and video, and runs an artist mentorship program.

His pieces often spill out of his poetry and journal writing. Of the 24 works he created for Art Center Waco, all but two grew from his poems, with others drawing from poems by Rainer Maria Rilke, a favorite of his, and Mary Oliver.

Titles of works in the show run as long as some poems, with names like "Lead Me on Towards Winter's Child and the Moon's Soft Mist, because Clinging to Dusty Walls Only Begs of Handshakes that Fall Flat and Stiff" and "He Closes His Eyes, Rests His Book on His Lap and Disappears into the Sound and Silence," from his 2018 poem "The Evening Strings and Things."

Chaos, order

Ngo's abstract paintings express the juxtaposition of chaos and order in the world, an everyday turmoil she felt most sharply during the years of the COVID-19 pandemic. "The path of the last few years was quite emotional. It was a time of transition and change," she said.

The daughter of Vietnamese refugees to the United States, Ngo said abstract images mirror the paradox of life, how experiences can be specific, yet part of the fluid movement of time.

Her work tries to "make sense of chaos and order together," she said. "Releasing control allows life to flow.'

While Clark's works carry elaborate titles, those Ngo gives to her acrylic paintings are terse in comparison: "So We Won't Forget," "Deeply," "Mercury, Falling," "Rebirth."

Ngo's large installation "Float in Space and Drift in Time," four floor-to-ceiling muslin banners that dominate the center's largest gallery space, allows viewers to walk between them, see the strokes of color from different perspectives and even look through the semi-transparent fabric. "Time shifts and changes ... Memories come and go and they shift," she said.

Both artists will attend a VIP reception Thursday night and the public reception on Friday to talk about their works. Videos of the two artists creating their work also will be shown during the run of the exhibit.

The artists also will participate in several activities and events planned for the run of the show. Clark will lead art activities on a Family Day held from 2 to 4 p.m. June 4. He and Ngo will talk about their writing in a collaborative event held at Fabled Bookshop & Cafe on June 14. And both will return to the center toward the end of the exhibit for an artists' talk July 12.