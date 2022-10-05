Artist Cade Kegerreis explores range in ‘Spectrum’ exhibit

Waco artist Cade Kegerreis is used to viewers standing in front of his work, even backing away to get perspective on larger pieces painted on a wall. His latest show "Spectrum," which opens Friday at downtown's Cultivate 7twelve art space, has a new vantage point for viewers in two works: inside.

"Color Spectrum," the exhibit's signature piece, is a four-walled fabric tent stretching 16 feet toward a Cultivate skylight. The skylight provides interior lighting for the fabric's inner side, which runs through a spectrum of red to blue to green to yellow.

If that sounds like a rainbow, you're tuned to Kegerreis' frequency. "Naturally, I love color and often find it hard to choose the colors for a painting. I thought, how cool would it be to have a rainbow and be inside one," he said.

Easier said than done, however. Cutting fabric for a cone proved too complicated so he switched to a four-sided column instead. Fellow artist Will Suarez helped its design so the colors could be printed out on two 15-foot sections of fabric, then Kegerreis' grandmother, Cindy Lawrence, assisted on stitching the strips together in her front yard.

"Spectrum" is more than a graduated band of color, however, and represents Kegerreis' exploration of a natural world not populated with human figures. His 2020 show "Devolved" at Cultivate featured oversized paintings and murals that explored change through a progression of images.

"I wanted to flip that and go as big and immersive as I could. I'm testing the limits. You don't know what's going to happen until you get here," said the 25-year-old artist.

Images without humans also provide a change from much of Kegerreis' commercial work through his business Devolved DVLVD, including the larger-than-life paintings of athletes that he's done for the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

In contrast to Kegerreis' "Spectrum" is Waco photographer Joan Sanger's "Spectrum of Reality," exhibited in Cultivate's back gallery, in which she juxtaposes images of mannequins with those of humans fixated on their cellphones. Her show "Whose Reality Is It?" was previously exhibited at THEMUSEUM in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada.

Like "Color Spectrum," Kegerreis' piece "Panorama" offers a walk-in experience, providing a curved surface about 90 degrees short of a full 360-degree surround on which a 20-minute loop of aerial footage from drones is projected.

Kegerreis licensed aerial footage compiled from about 300 videos available online, boiling down some six hours of video into 20 minutes. Complementing the immersive video is an audio track composed by Rhett Alexander, and Kegerreis' father Marvin helped build the semicircular plywood screen.

Rounding out the Cultivate exhibit are some two dozen paintings that show more of the spectrum Kegerreis has in mind, a progression of landscapes from the realistic to abstract, the latter including tile grids and acrylic paintings etched by alcohol-based inks suggesting rivers and their tributaries as seen from space. "Google Earth played a huge role in seeing things from perspective," he said with a grin.

An opening reception for "Spectrum" and "Spectrum of Reality" will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.