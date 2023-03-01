"Boom Boom," artist Ellen Mote's solo show opening this week at Cultivate 7twelve, carries noise in its title, but quiet growth and contemplation in its work.

The booms in the show title are big moments in her life, she explained. "The first boom was when I became a mother and the second was owning my identity as an artist," she said.

The 22 paintings in the exhibit, however, are restrained browns, greens and a little blue, with detail and nuanced shadings that call for a closer look.

Discarded flowers and foliage provided the source material for her work, providing the 32-year-old Katy-area native with images and outlines of leaves and iris-like blossoms that she painted on unprimed canvas.

They carried a metaphor as well. "In flowers to throw away, I'm giving something second life, giving beauty to something (that was) trash," she said. Her experience as a mother of two young children also plays into the work, in finding beautiful moments in what may seem like ordinary life.

Mote and her husband Thomas have a 3-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son, the oldest born during the start of the pandemic as child care began shutting down. Creating art while caring for an infant in the house meant mornings that started at 5 a.m. to allow the concentration and contemplation she needed, she said. Boom.

High-fluid acrylic paint, the type used in airbrushing, allowed Mote to get the shading and crisp edges often seen in watercolors, with images in differing levels of intensity layered into patterns.

The artist, who holds a bachelor's degree in fine arts in metalsmithing and jewelry design from Texas Tech University, also runs Ellen Mote Jewelry, which produces handcrafted earrings, rings, bracelets and necklaces.

Don't try and make a connection between the minimalist, elegant lines and style of her jewelry, which often employ natural stones in nuanced color, and her paintings, she said. They're different expressions and media, although she did create a "Boom Boom" line to accompany her Cultivate 7twelve show.

And if jewelry and painting were not artistic expression enough, Mote said her painting titles — canvases carrying names such as "Choking on grief / to see you so sweet" and "Your / wobbly body swings / A meat tenderizer to the heart" — come from bits of poetry that she's written.

Boom boom.