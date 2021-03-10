Artist Sean Oswald draws on family, friends in solo show

Waco artist Sean Oswald drew on his family, friends and Waco locations as inspiration for his solo show on display through April at downtown artspace Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. He also drew them.
That’s not surprising for the inveterate sketcher, who fell in love with drawing as a kid in Toledo, Ohio, and continued his passion through his career as artist, portraitist and teacher. “I was really interested in drawing when I was a kid. I just drew a lot,” he shrugged.
That love of drawing eventually merged with his interest in people, with portraiture a natural combination. His mother asked him to draw kids at her day care for mothers who were interested and that early semi-commercial success later turned into a revenue-earning one as a professional artist, he recalled.
Family and friends populate the walls of his Cultivate exhibit “Divine Irresponsibility” — his wife Hilary, who works as a display artist for Magnolia, creating three-dimensional installations; their daughters Beatrice, 3, and Josephine, 1; fellow Live Oak Classical School teacher Aly Barnes; Rosemary Weller, a young neighbor. They capture something of their subjects’ personality, but Oswald finds it hard to tease out how that happens. “It’s hard to say what comes from your training or what develops naturally from your practice,” admitted the 34-year-old artist, an art instructor at Live Oak for the last two years and formerly one at McLennan Community College.
In a similar way, his landscapes carry an essence of his Waco world, from Cameron Park East and Cameron Park’s Miss Nellie’s Pretty Place to his neighborhood. While his portraits and landscapes capture more static moments, Oswald’s three larger acrylic canvases freeze moments in time: the baptism of his daughter Josephine, an impromptu time with their children on church grounds, a mother and child in a reflective moment.
Oswald’s exhibit comprises acrylic painting, charcoal sketches, watercolor and pastel work, but drawing underlies them all. So does a sense of faith, from the church settings of his acrylic paintings to an appreciation of life and divine creation around him. That faith thread runs through his teaching of fourth through 12th graders at Live Oak — “It’s probably the most rewarding teaching experience I have had,” he said — and will be addressed in an 8 p.m. March 18 dialogue between him and one of his Christ Church priests, Father Matthew Aughtry, “The Pint, The Pipe and The Cross.”
The title comes from a G.K. Chesterton quote, but captures part of the Waco artist, he said. “It’s what I like to do: Smoke a pipe, have a beer and talk about faith,” Oswald said.