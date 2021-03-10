Artist Sean Oswald draws on family, friends in solo show

Waco artist Sean Oswald drew on his family, friends and Waco locations as inspiration for his solo show on display through April at downtown artspace Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. He also drew them.

That’s not surprising for the inveterate sketcher, who fell in love with drawing as a kid in Toledo, Ohio, and continued his passion through his career as artist, portraitist and teacher. “I was really interested in drawing when I was a kid. I just drew a lot,” he shrugged.

That love of drawing eventually merged with his interest in people, with portraiture a natural combination. His mother asked him to draw kids at her day care for mothers who were interested and that early semi-commercial success later turned into a revenue-earning one as a professional artist, he recalled.