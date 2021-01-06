Artists at Baylor's Martin Museum find meaning in landscapes, quilts

The exhibit does point out techniques that artists have used to translate a three-dimensional object like a landscape into two-dimensional media: shading, object size, arrangement and perspective.

In Meginnes’ works, old quilts found in thrift stores and discard piles provide the raw materials for larger messages of environmental conservation and social justice, said gallery attendant Elise Crowder.

In works like her 7-foot by 6-foot “Refuge,” the artist took apart, then reassembled an original quilt. She stabilized the worn fabric and stiffened its surface with gesso before pressing an image of the quilt on the reworked fabric, Crowder explained. In her social justice works “WHITEout” and “Reconstruction,” Meginnes worked with quilts’ internal batting, whose surfaces carry echoes of their past lives.

For “Meander,” the artist tore a worn quilt into thin strips that she then rewove on a loom.

While some of her pieces are large-scale, others are slightly more than a square foot, with quilt fabric providing a base for stitch work.