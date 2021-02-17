Arts gala features Kermit Oliver scarves auction

Two scarves by Waco artist Kermit Oliver designed for the French fashion house Hermes are up for a raffle drawing as part of this year’s Hearts in the Arts fundraiser for McLennan Community College performing and visual arts students.

This year’s Hearts in the Arts gala, held on the opening night of McLennan Theatre’s run of “Clue: The Musical,” has been delayed a week to March 4 with the non-gala performances moved to March 5-6, due to this week’s inclement weather.

Gala tickets are $100 and include a $30 dinner voucher for Di Campli’s Italian restaurant and admission for the streaming performance of the musical on March 4. In-person tickets are sold out. Deadline is Feb. 25.

Raffle tickets for the autographed scarves are $20 each or $100 for six tickets. Tickets may be purchased up to the time of the gala performance with the winning tickets drawn at intermission.

For gala reservations or raffle ticket information, call 254-717-8919.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.