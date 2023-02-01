Baylor Opera spoofs pretentiousness in "Patience"

“Patience,” the Gilbert and Sullivan operetta presented this weekend by Baylor Opera Theatre, takes its name from a central character, but its subject is more about pretentiousness than waiting.

The 1881 operetta, once one of the most popular in the Gilbert and Sullivan repertoire, spoofs highbrow aesthetes and their gullible followers and while the cultural period of its setting has passed, the pretension in “Patience” is definitely recognizable today.

Baylor Opera Theatre director Jen Stephenson counts it among her favorites in in the G&S catalog, but there’s more to its selection as this year’s main production than topicality: It has lots of roles for male singers.

“This year we had a plethora of baritones and sopranos and not as many tenors,” she explained. Four baritone roles, in fact, that, given the production’s double casting, translates into roles for eight singers.

The W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan collaboration — Gilbert on the libretto, Sullivan on the music — imagines a group of young women under the spell of the high-flown poet Reginald Bunthorne (Alan Saldaña-Silva on Thursday and Saturday, Evan Welliver on Friday and Sunday), much to the frustration and anger of the soldiers who felt themselves the women’s proper romantic partners. Patience (Natalia Leslie, Rebecca Walsh) proves the exception, declaring herself firmly rooted in the ordinary and immune to love driven by an ideal of perfection instead of love for love’s sake.

She’s secretly in love with another poet, Archibald Grosvenor (Pablo Aun, Riley Winterton), who also loves her — as does Bunthorne, who admits his persona is all pretense. Operetta being operetta and Gilbert and Sullivan being Gilbert and Sullivan, the two lovebirds won’t be united until the end and after plot twists that have the women, much to the irritation of their leader Jane (Giselle Bautista, Caroline Lee), falling for Grosvenor over Bunthorne and the soldiers taking a turn as aesthetes to win back their sweethearts.

Rather than keep the operetta’s setting in the aesthetic movement of 1880s England, whose passage may have led to the musical’s waning performances over time, the Baylor production pushes the story into 1960s and ’70s America.

In place of English estates, Baylor’s “Patience” is set in a campus coffeehouse in Any Town, USA, and the invading aesthetes are hippies and beatniks, romantic interlopers to the women’s former boyfriends, staid cadets in ROTC programs.

The ’70s setting also makes possible a lot of fun with costuming and wigs, with characters sporting tie-dye clothing, long hair and Afros.

“Patience’s” tone contrasts with the realism of last year’s Baylor Opera production, Aaron Copland’s “The Tender Land” and its storyline planted in 1930s rural America.

The operetta also means more acting for its performers and comic acting at that. “The acting style is so ridiculous and over the top,” the opera director said.

The Baylor production features a 23-singer company and a 25-player orchestra, the largest opera theater production in several years.

The combination of Sullivan’s musicality and Gilbert’s lyrical wit, the stamp on most of their collaborations, still entertains audiences. Those who attend this weekend’s performances will find just that, Stephenson said.

“It’s satire and silliness and wordplay,” she said. “It’s a fun, lighthearted show.”