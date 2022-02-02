Baylor Opera's 'The Tender Land' finds drama in everyday

The storyline for Aaron Copland's opera "The Tender Land," Baylor Opera Theatre's current production, doesn't fit the stereotype of operatic dramas that pivot on murder, revenge, devastated lovers, suicide and death.

Instead, it's closer to home, in more ways than one. Set in the 1930s Midwest, it follows a farm family's daughter, Laurie Moss (Natalia Leslie/Mikaela Pace), who's about to graduate from high school, the first in her family to do so. As graduation approaches, she starts to realize there's more in life than the post-graduation future her mother (Caroline Lee/Gigi Bautista), grandfather (Preston Hart), sister (Rebecca Walsh/Erica Yanek) and community expect for her.

At this time, two itinerant workers, Martin (Micah Perry/Kyle Felkins) and Top (Pablo Aun/Riley Duggan), arrive to help with harvest and Laurie falls for Martin. As graduation approaches, Laurie has to decide what she wants for her future, even if Martin and her family have other ideas.

"It's about normal people," said opera theater director Jen Stephenson. "It's five people who all want different things in their lives and how they navigate that."