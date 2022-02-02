Baylor Opera's 'The Tender Land' finds drama in everyday

The storyline for Aaron Copland's opera "The Tender Land," Baylor Opera Theatre's current production, doesn't fit the stereotype of operatic dramas that pivot on murder, revenge, devastated lovers, suicide and death.
Instead, it's closer to home, in more ways than one. Set in the 1930s Midwest, it follows a farm family's daughter, Laurie Moss (Natalia Leslie/Mikaela Pace), who's about to graduate from high school, the first in her family to do so. As graduation approaches, she starts to realize there's more in life than the post-graduation future her mother (Caroline Lee/Gigi Bautista), grandfather (Preston Hart), sister (Rebecca Walsh/Erica Yanek) and community expect for her.
At this time, two itinerant workers, Martin (Micah Perry/Kyle Felkins) and Top (Pablo Aun/Riley Duggan), arrive to help with harvest and Laurie falls for Martin. As graduation approaches, Laurie has to decide what she wants for her future, even if Martin and her family have other ideas.
"It's about normal people," said opera theater director Jen Stephenson. "It's five people who all want different things in their lives and how they navigate that."
If "The Tender Land" doesn't seem to fit the box of traditional opera, it might be due to its origins. Composer Aaron Copland, best known for a sweeping Americana style, wrote the work in the early 1950s for television as sort of an operatic counterpart to the Broadway musical "Oklahoma!"
Writing for television meant a smaller, more intimate scale and shorter length, and the subject matter was more suitable for a realistic style in contrast to the heightened theatricality of many operas. The television production was ultimately scrapped, but those qualities carried over into a 1980s stage version.
The opera's scale, English libretto and setting led to its selection for the theater this month. "It really fit the students we had. It was a nice challenge for them," Stephenson, noting that Copland's vocal writing was difficult at times. The production is double-cast and alternate performances, although Thursday and Friday's performances have been canceled due to the threat of a winter storm. Music director Jeffrey Peterson will conduct a 13-piece orchestra.
After last year's Baylor Opera season, where singers performed with masks but no audiences due to COVID-19 precautions, "The Tender Land" will bring back audiences to the experience though the company will sing with masks. "This feels a lot more normal," Stephenson said.